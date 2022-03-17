ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Republican-backed measure to restrict filming of police officers passes Senate committee

By Gloria Gomez/UA Don Bolles Fellow
Arizona Mirror
Arizona Mirror
 2 days ago
Legislation which would make it illegal to film police officers within eight feet of them is closer to becoming law, despite concerns that it could hinder efforts to document misconduct.

“We believe that this bill stacks the deck against the public check on officer misconduct,” Timothy Sparling, a lawyer and legislative advocate for Arizona Attorneys for Criminal Justice, said during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday.

Sparling spoke against House Bill 2319 , saying it leaves too much up to the discretion of the officers. The bill states that a person may not film an officer within eight feet without the officer’s permission, and allows both bystanders and those involved in the interaction to film only if such an action is not “interfering” in law enforcement activity.

“When officers have such wide discretion to determine, say, what is lawful conduct or what is unlawful conduct on the ground and that is not properly defined … it’s ultimately up to whatever the officer wants it to be,” Sparling said.

Originally, the bill prohibited filming within 15 feet, but was adjusted to reflect eight-foot moving buffer zones upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court 14 years ago between protestors and abortion clinic patients.  K.M. Bell, an attorney for the Arizona chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, said that ruling doesn’t apply because the situations aren’t equivalent.

The clinic buffer zones were implemented around one area, and only after an extensive record of issues between patients and protestors, Bell said. Officers aren’t constrained to one location, and a similar record of conflict with people filming doesn’t exist.

“In that case they were private citizens seeking medical care. Here we have officers who are out in public performing their taxpayer-funded public duties,” Bell said.

The eight-foot buffer zone also doesn’t account for movement from the officers towards the person filming, which may shorten the distance and lead to them being found in violation, Bell pointed out. Neither does the bill accommodate a lack of knowledge from the person filming — not everyone can accurately judge what eight feet looks like.

Filming an officer while less than eight feet away after being asked to stop could earn a person a class 3 misdemeanor, which comes with a minimum of 30 days in jail.

Rep. John Kavanagh, who previously served as a Port Authority officer in New York and New Jersey, sponsored the bill, and called it a measure in support of law enforcement safety.

“This is about preventing violence and misunderstandings, preventing the destruction of evidence and preventing police officers from harm,” he said.

The Fountain Hills Republican responded to concerns about officers moving closer to people filming by saying that if they’re acting lawfully and standing still, there’s no reason for the officers to move towards them because they’re not considered suspicious.

Sen. Martin Quezada, D-Glendale, called that explanation “laughable”.

“I have participated in efforts to film police officers that are doing their jobs and you are absolutely a suspicious person to law enforcement at that point. And they aggressively come towards you to see why you were filming,” he said.

Quezada warned that the measure would restrict public oversight of police misconduct, and constitutes a restriction on actions that need transparency the most.

Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City, brought up body cameras as efficient alternatives. Research about the ability of body cameras to reduce police use of force is uncertain , and a reduction of complaints may be the result of a reduction in complaints filed , and not so much a reduction in officer misconduct.

Ultimately, Borrelli said, filming by members of the public puts officers in jeopardy. He noted that the space between his seat on the panel and the speakers at the podium was about 15 feet, and even that, in his opinion, was far too close. There was no formal measuring of the distance.

“There needs to be some distance, the officers need to secure the scene for their own safety, for the safety of the public,” Borrelli said.

Sen. Warren Petersen, a Gilbert Republican who chairs the committee, agreed with Borrelli that distance was the matter of safety. He said that his distance from Borrelli on the panel, separated only by Sen. Wendy Rogers, R-Flagstaff, mirrored the eight-foot requirement in the bill.

“I can’t think of any compelling reason why you would need to be closer than that. In fact, you definitely lose a lot by getting closer. You’re missing the big picture, especially with how clear cameras are,” he said.

The measure was approved by the five Republican members of the committee, with the three Democrat panelists voting against it. If the full Senate approves it, the bill will go to Gov. Doug Ducey’s desk.

The post Republican-backed measure to restrict filming of police officers passes Senate committee appeared first on Arizona Mirror .

Arizona Mirror

House Republicans approve bill to restrict who can film cops and when

The people who took video of police killing George Floyd and Eric Garner would have faced criminal charges in Arizona under legislation that won approval in the state House of Representatives with only Republican support.  A bill proposed by Fountain Hills Republican Rep. John Kavanagh, who spent decades as a police officer for the Port […] The post House Republicans approve bill to restrict who can film cops and when appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Arizona Mirror

Critics say stiff penalties for fentanyl crimes would put users, not just dealers, in prosecutors’ sights

A GOP plan to impose stiff prison sentences against those who make and sell fentanyl is more likely to sweep up drug addicts than the dealers it ostensibly seeks to punish, critics said Thursday. “We’d love to have a discussion about going after dealers and not addicts,” Nathan Wade, a defense attorney and board member […] The post Critics say stiff penalties for fentanyl crimes would put users, not just dealers, in prosecutors’ sights appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Senate votes to censure Wendy Rogers for threatening her colleagues

In the wake of her speech to a white nationalist conference and a string of offensive and inflammatory social media posts, the Arizona Senate voted to censure Republican Sen. Wendy Rogers.  The Senate voted 24-3 in a rare censure of one of its own, with 11 of the chamber’s 16 Republicans siding with the chamber’s […] The post Senate votes to censure Wendy Rogers for threatening her colleagues appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

GOP bills to restrict some voter registrations clear Senate committee

Senate Republicans on Monday advanced bills on voter registration that critics say will discourage some younger people — particularly college students — from registering to vote.  On Monday afternoon, the Senate Government Committee considered bills from the lower chamber. One bill would ban same-day voter registration — something that doesn’t exist in Arizona. Instead, residents […] The post GOP bills to restrict some voter registrations clear Senate committee appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Person
Doug Ducey
Arizona Mirror

Proposed legislation would publish mugshots of undocumented immigrants online

Undocumented immigrants on supervised probation who have been convicted of a misdemeanor or felony would have their pictures published online under a new legislative proposal framed as a way to collect data on crime rates in the immigrant community — but critics say it’s simply an attempt to single them out.  K.M. Bell, an attorney […] The post Proposed legislation would publish mugshots of undocumented immigrants online appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

Manchin joins Senate Republicans to BLOCK bill that would have codified abortion rights in federal law with Supreme Court preparing to rule on Roe v Wade

Sen. Joe Manchin joined with his GOP colleagues to block a bill that would have codified the right to an abortion after states across the country have restricted the practice. The bill was widely expected to fail, but Democratic leaders put it up to a vote in a show of support for abortion rights ahead of the Supreme Court's impending ruling on Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Why All Nine Justices Overturned a Ludicrously Cruel Prison Sentence

Wooden v. United States is almost enough to restore one’s faith in the Supreme Court’s ability to act like a real court. In the opinion, which the court handed down Monday morning, all nine justices ruled in favor of a criminal defendant without a whiff of partisanship or motivated reasoning. They rejected a harsh and ludicrous interpretation of federal statute that would have transformed short prison terms into potential lifetime sentences. And they engaged in an important, cross-ideological debate about draconian yet ambiguous penal laws.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Arizona Mirror

Wendy Rogers said white nationalists are ‘patriots’ and called for hanging political enemies

A Republican state senator fawned over the leader of a white nationalist movement on Friday and told his followers that she fantasizes about hanging her perceived enemies from gallows. “I’ve said we need to build more gallows. If we try some of these high-level criminals, convict them and use a newly built set of gallows, […] The post Wendy Rogers said white nationalists are ‘patriots’ and called for hanging political enemies appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vox

A new Supreme Court case allows the justices to fix one of their worst anti-worker decisions

Laws mean nothing if they cannot be enforced against people who violate them, which is why there is an entire branch of government — the judiciary — whose job is supposed to be applying the law to individual cases. But at least when it comes to employment law, the Supreme Court has spent the last two decades permitting most employers to immunize themselves from lawsuits through a practice known as “forced arbitration.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

Missouri lawmaker seeks to prohibit residents from obtaining abortions out of state

The pattern emerges whenever a Republican-led state imposes new restrictions on abortion: People seeking the procedure cross state lines to find treatment in places with less-restrictive laws. Now, a prominent antiabortion lawmaker in Missouri, where thousands of residents have traveled to next-door Illinois to receive abortions since Missouri passed one...
MISSOURI STATE
SFGate

Florida Senate passes GOP election police bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Senate passed a voting law package Friday that was pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and would create a police force dedicated to pursuing election crimes. The chamber approved the bill on a party lines vote with nearly all Republicans in support. House lawmakers...
FLORIDA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Deposit Law Change Passes Senate Committee

(Des Moines, IA) — A proposal to revamp the law that requires a deposit on some bottles and cans has cleared a Senate subcommittee. Republican Senator Ken Rozenboom (ROH-zen-boom), of Oskaloosa, says one estimate finds the wholesale distributors of beer and pop keep as much as 48 million dollars annually from unredeemed deposits. His bill would have that money routed to the state instead and deposited in the Taxpayer Relief Fund. The Iowa Wholesale Beer Distributors Association opposes the bill. The Iowa Beverage Association, which represents the distributors of non-alcoholic drinks, instead proposes the creation of a non-profit outside of state government that would manage the redemption system — and start charging the nickel deposit on bottles and cans of water, tea, and sports drinks.
DES MOINES, IA
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Mirror

ABOUT

The Arizona Mirror is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policy with the people it affects and bringing a fresh perspective to coverage of the state's biggest issues.

 https://www.azmirror.com

