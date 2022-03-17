ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Alert: Bulgarian authorities say police have detained former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov following EU probe

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian...

WRAL News

Bulgaria ex-PM Borissov remains in custody after EU probes

SOFIA, Bulgaria — Bulgarian ex-Prime Minister Boyko Borissov remained in custody on Friday following corruption investigations by European Union prosecutors as his supporters took to the streets to protest his detention. The Interior Ministry said late Thursday that Borissov was being detained for 24 hours in a nationwide police...
POLITICS
MSNBC

Kremlin vet says aides would kill Putin before sharing ‘bad news,’ now Putin orders house arrests

Vladimir Putin has now put some of his own intelligence officials under house arrest, according to sources who spoke to The New York Times, as Russia suffers a high death toll in its Ukraine invasion. The report suggests Putin may be insulated from solid information, or worried that these aides might try to overthrow him, as former Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozyrev told MSNBC in a recent interview. In this segment, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the intrigue at the Kremlin, with analysis from Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass, who says Putin may be "paranoid" about his aides trying to oust him, and NYU history professor, Ruth Ben-Ghiat.March 17, 2022.
POLITICS
Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens to put US ‘in their place’

On Thursday, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev — who currently serves as deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council — said the U.S. had led a “Russophobic” effort to destabilize Russia but warned his country is strong enough to put the U.S. in its place. In...
POLITICS
Ionia Sentinel-Standard

Russia reveals harsh demands for ending war; Ukraine calls evacuation routes 'unacceptable': Live updates

Russia's military said it would cease fire and open humanitarian corridors in several Ukrainian cities Monday while continuing to pound residential areas of battered cities with rocket attacks. A third round of talks were planned for Monday after two previous negotiations proved fruitless. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russian soldier leaps out of his tank as it is blown to pieces in ambush: Videos show how Ukrainian resistance continues, with devastating attacks on armoured vehicles

This is the extraordinary moment a Russian soldier leapt from his tank after it came under aerial bombardment from Ukrainian anti-tank missiles - as Kyiv's forces continue to resist Putin's forces. Two separate clips recorded in recent days in the besieged cities of Mariupol and Kharkiv have shown Russian military...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin's flaccid performance could be his undoing: Body language expert reveals how polo neck-wearing Russian leader uses carefully choreographed 'patriotic victim' routine to appear overcome with 'emotion'

Vladimir Putin's body language at a rally in Moscow showed him trying to present himself as an 'emotional, reasonable and patriotic man', an expert said today. The Russian president praised his troops in front of his adoring supporters as forces pressed their lethal attacks on Ukrainian cities with shelling and missiles.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukrainian soldiers and volunteers defeated larger Russian force in strategically important town, report claims

The combined might of professional Ukrainian soldiers and local volunteers in a strategic town located in the south of Ukraine defeated a far greater Russian force looking to seize control.The town of Voznesensk would have given Russia a gateway to the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant and a path to attack Odesa from the back, reported The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.Instead, a two-day battle that began on 2 March between the Russians and Ukrainians in the town turned the tide against the former.Russian troops had left behind nearly 30 of their 43 vehicles including tanks, armoured personnel carriers,...
MILITARY
BBC

War in Ukraine: Russian jet hit by Ukrainian missile

Footage has been released by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, showing soldiers cheering as a surface-to-air missile strikes a Russian jet. The regional governor of Kharkiv, Oleg Synegubov claimed the Russian fighter jet was destroyed by Kharkiv's Air Defence Forces.
MILITARY

