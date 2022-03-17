ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Celebrate the earth with beauty brands that offer recycling for your makeup and skincare

By Liv Birdsall
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TPTZU_0eiOD5bA00
Celebrate the earth with beauty brands that offer recycling for your makeup and skincare. Ilia Beauty / Izzy

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

With spring comes Earth Day and gentle reminders that there are many ways to contribute to the health of our planet. When it comes to beauty—namely, skincare and makeup—a majority of items are packaged in a way that makes them difficult to recycle. The difficulty may be because of the materials, like plastic and foil bags for face masks or samples, or due to their container’s shapes that most recycling centers won’t accept, such as mascara tubes and deodorant containers. It can also be a challenge to clean out some containers, like mascara or lipstick tubes, which makes them unable to be recycled.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

So, where does that leave you as the consumer? Many people want companies to make the effort to “close the loop,” meaning find a way to use more eco-friendly packaging or provide resources to recycle once the consumer finishes a product. We’ve rounded up 10 beauty brands that are paving the way for sustainability by accepting back their empty products—and sometimes other brands’, too—to be recycled.

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our twice-weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

1. Ilia Beauty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09jQUe_0eiOD5bA00
Revamp your makeup routine with Ilia Beauty. Ilia Beauty

Ilia is a popular makeup brand with a range of products from skin tints to bronzers to mascaras. Reviewed’s beauty editor tested the Ilia line and loved the serum concealer and tinted lip oil in particular. The beauty brand claims that products are easy to apply—as simple as a dab and pat with your fingertips—and provide a natural-looking, glowy finish.

And when you finish up your dew-instilling products, you can recycle them through Ilia. Customers can mail up to 10 beauty products each month—and they can be from any brand. All you have to do is clean and dry any containers you’re planning to ship and request a prepaid shipping label from Ilia’s site.

Shop Ilia Beauty products

2. Bathing Culture

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OVNwI_0eiOD5bA00
Shop for bath and shower goodies from Bathing Culture. Bathing Culture

Bathing Culture makes soap and body wash items for your bath and shower needs. Unlike many other brands, Bathing Culture’s is 100% soap, meaning it’s not watered down, so you only need a small amount for a single shower. For reference, the brand claims an ounce of its soap will last 10 showers—though it doesn’t specify how that compares to other soaps.

The most popular product is the Mind and Body Wash , which comes in a glass container that you can get refilled in-person at one of the Bathing Culture stores . You can also utilize the company's subscription option that allows you to send back the bottles for a refill.

Shop Bathing Culture products

3. Burt’s Bees

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ou3Uz_0eiOD5bA00
Care for your lips with Burt's Bees. Burt's Bees

You’re probably familiar with drugstore-sold Burt’s Bees—or with its best-selling lip balms or baby products . You may not, however, be aware that Burt’s Bees products can be recycled locally at Terracycle locations.

You can also request a shipping label to send your Burt’s Bee’s products back and have them recycled using Terracycle , a third-party recycling system that collects hard-to-recycle items and materials from a variety of brands, having worked with big names like The Clorox Company, Nestle and PepsiCo, as well as several other beauty brands coming on this list.

Shop Burt’s Bees products

4. L'Occitane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Q55e_0eiOD5bA00
Enjoy luxurious bath and body products from L'Occitane. L'Occitane

Another brand partnering with Terracycle is L’Occitane, known for its luxurious hand creams and bath and body offerings. The brand offers eco-friendly refill pouches for its popular products, such as the Almond Shower Oil and Almond Milk Concentrate , but in addition to refilling your products, you have the option to drop them off for recycling at L’Occitane .

Bring empty containers of lip balm, deodorant, fragrance, shampoo and more to participating L’Occitane boutiques and Terracycle will take care of the recycling. Find your local store using the map on Terraycle’s site .

Shop L’Occitane products

5. Garnier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CMOi9_0eiOD5bA00
Take care of your hair with products from Garnier. Garnier

Drugstore brand Garnier makes a variety of hair, skin and makeup items—with its most popular offerings being its Fructis and Whole Blends lines and its home hair-color products .

Whether you buy your shampoo at the drugstore, on Amazon or directly from the Garnier site, you can participate in the brand’s recycling partnership with Terracycle . This program allows you to deposit packaging from dozens of Garnier products at a Terracycle drop location, or mail them in using a pre-paid shipping label from Terracycle's site, where each product is cleaned, separated by material and, if glass or plastic, "recycled into raw formats manufacturers can use in new production."

Shop Garnier products on Amazon

6. Lush

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jmRPN_0eiOD5bA00
Shop package-free items from Lush. Lush

You’ll know if your local mall has a Lush shop as soon as you catch a whiff of its citrusy, delicious aromas. The brand’s soaps , lotions and bath bombs are both popular and beautiful.

If you’re aware of Lush’s disposition on environmental issues, it’ll come as no surprise that it offers a system for recycling the black pots that house everything from lotions to face masks to hair treatments. Once you finish the formula, rinse the pot out and return it to your Lush store. If you bring five or more in, you’ll even get a free face mask of your choice.

Shop Lush products

7. Kiehl’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dgWEX_0eiOD5bA00
Refresh your skincare routine with Kiehl's. Kiehl's

Skincare brand Kiehl’s has been peddling its "finest apothecary" products since 1851, so with that longevity, you know the brand has something good going on. In fact, we named the Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve as our best hand cream after testing more than a dozen. It's also beloved for bestsellers the Ultra Facial Cream and the Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum .

Despite its age, Kiehl’s is forward-thinking when it comes to its sustainable efforts. Via its program called Future Made Better , 73% of products no longer have a carton, meaning the bottles don’t come with any excess outer packaging. Kiehl’s also started selling over 80% of its products in packaging made with recycled materials and you can even find some formulas in 1-liter refill bags (though they’re made of plastic). Last but not least, through the “Recycle & Be Rewarded” program, customers can return Kiehl’s containers for recycling at local Kiehl’s stores and get rewards, too.

Shop Kiehl’s products

8. Plaine Products

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mq7P7_0eiOD5bA00
Snag aluminum-packaged options from Plaine Products. Plaine Products

Plaine Products is a popular brand in sustainable circles for packaging its haircare and skincare products in aluminum, a material that can be endlessly recycled and that's more durable than glass if dropped.

To wit, every container that Plaine sells can be sent back to be reused . The recycling program is part of buying from Plaine, so you’ll get a prepaid shipping label in your order box and you can use the same box to send your empties back.

Shop Plaine Products on Amazon

9. E.O.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PsCWF_0eiOD5bA00
Grab lip and body care products from E.O.S. E.O.S.

Known for its spherical lip balms and a selection of other skincare items, E.O.S. is another brand making sustainable strides by partnering with Terracycle to make each item it sells recyclable. You can sign up for the program on the E.O.S. website or register at a Terracycle location near you to establish a recycling “hub." After registering, all you have to do is ship used products to Terracycle for free.

Shop E.O.S. products

10. Izzy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3paD6f_0eiOD5bA00
Perk up your lashes with Izzy. Izzy

Izzy is a makeup brand that sells all " zero-waste " products in 100% reusable, recyclable and carbon-neutral packaging. Of note, the brand’s Zero Waste Mascara can be purchased via a subscription model on Izzy's site, where you receive a replacement tube every three months (which is how frequently you should replace this cosmetic anyway). The mascara comes in a canvas mailer that you use to send back your old tube, with postage paid by your subscription fee. The returned tube will be cleaned and reused for future orders.

Shop Izzy products

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Celebrate the earth with beauty brands that offer recycling for your makeup and skincare

Comments / 0

Related
papermag.com

5 Black-Owned Beauty Brands You Should Be Using Year-Round

As Black History Month comes to an end this February, many companies will return to posting their year-round white-centric content — sigh — and those influencers who ordered one Black-owned beauty product for clicks and views will never shop there again. Unsurprisingly, there are only a handful of mainstream Black-owned beauty brands. We all know Fenty Beauty and Pat McGrath, which are two of the most iconic, so we’re sharing five others, below, that you need to be using, this month and beyond.
HAIR CARE
StyleCaster

The ‘Magical’ Anti-Aging Face Oil That Replaces Makeup Is 25% Off Thanks to SkinStore’s Massive Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When winter hits—and boy, has it hit this year—skin can tend to become dry and dull. But you can prevent winter gloom from getting your skin down. There’s a sprinkling of skincare products that can help you out by giving you a much-needed boost of radiance. We dug up one that’s enriched with the best ingredients for combating dull winter skin. Sunday Riley’s C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil is here to...
SKIN CARE
Page Six

GXVE Beauty review: We tried Gwen Stefani’s makeup line

The Hollaback Girl’s debut makeup line is finally here, and it’s “Hella Good.”. Gwen Stefani launched GXVE Beauty last week with eight products priced from $28 to $48, including eyeshadow palettes, eyeliners, brow pencils and a priming face oil. But the real stars of the show are...
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Brands#Earth#On Beauty#Beauty Products#Reviewed
KRQE News 13

4 most popular clean makeup brands at Sephora

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which most popular clean makeup brands at Sephora are best?. Sephora has a special certification for products that feature the use of nontoxic, eco-friendly ingredients. These products are considered “Certified Clean” by Sephora. Products that are clean are broken up into two categories, “Clean and Planet Positive” and just “clean.” Products that are “Clean and Planet Positive” products are formulated without ingredients that may be harmful to the skin like the “Clean” certified products, while featuring eco-friendly packaging. If a product falls under either of these categories, there will be a leaf symbol beside the product as it is listed on the website.
MAKEUP
In Style

This Refreshing Hyaluronic Acid Eye Cream Faded Shoppers' Dark Circles "Within 2 Weeks"

If you're looking to subdue your dark circles, slapping on just any eye cream won't cut it. Not all formulas are created equal; you'll want to look for one that specifically treats shadowy, puffy eyes, like the Beaueli Awaken Eye Cream. Though it caters to improving the appearance of under-eye bags and darkness, the popular seller also comes highly recommended by Amazon shoppers for its ability to lift sagging skin and soften dryness without ensuing irritation or burning effects.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
POPSUGAR

This Hydrating Face Mask Calms My Skin in Just 10 Minutes

It's come to my attention that retinol and spring allergies aren't the best combo for my skin. While I love the results that retinol brings to my complexion, it can further exacerbate my irritation from allergies. The constant friction from rubbing my nose and overall itchiness and irritation weren't doing my skin any favors. I had inflamed, sensitive skin with dry, flaky patches on my cheeks. It needed a hydrating, healing pick-me-up — which is why I decided to try out Farmacy's Honey Potion Plus Ceramide Hydration Mask.
SKIN CARE
Elite Daily

Briogeo’s Scalp Revival Charcoal Shampoo Will Heal Your Hair Woes

Whether you’re dealing with dandruff or an itchy scalp or you just want to make your hair as healthy as possible, there’s a new product about to change up your entire shower game. Briogeo dropped its Scalp Revival shampoo, a gentle exfoliating charcoal shampoo that will tick all of your hair care boxes. It’s clean, vegan, cruelty-free, and promises results. That means: No more flaking scalp for you.
HAIR CARE
MyStateline.com

Best dry shampoo for dogs

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Bathing your dog can be a production. Some dogs don’t like the water or getting into the tub while others splash water everywhere. It’s also not good to bathe your dog too often, as it can dry out their skin.
PETS
Hypebae

Range Beauty Is First Black Woman-Owned Makeup Brand to Ink Shark Tank Deal

In an episode of Shark Tank that aired on February 25, Range Beauty became the first Black woman-owned makeup brand to score a deal on the ABC show. Founder Alicia Scott launched the brand in 2018 because of how difficult it was to find the right shade and undertone for her skin. After experiencing the lack of shade ranges and thoughtless ingredients that inflamed her eczema and acne, Scott decided to create a solution that would not compromise her skin’s color, care or condition. Taking into consideration a range of skin tones and types, Range Beauty is an inclusive makeup line that nourishes acne-prone or sensitive skin.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

Keep Your Makeup Bag Euphoria-Inspired With These Neon Beauty Products

If you’re anything like me, then Euphoria Season 2 probably left you with a lot of unanswered questions, plus a sudden, unquenchable thirst for neon makeup. Though the second season of the Zendaya-led series didn’t quite live up to the level of beauty inspo as the first season, that just made the beauty moments we did get really pop. Every throwback moment in Lexi’s play, every rhinestone applied to a lower lash line, and every liner winged out past a brow bone brought a little surge of joy to my makeup-obsessed heart. So I’ve been on the hunt for neon makeup so that I can live out my own Euphoria-inspired beauty moments. And lucky for you, I’m willing to share my finds with the class.
MAKEUP
ETOnline.com

The Best Anti-Aging Skincare Products on Amazon

With spring basically underway, if you're like us, you are shopping for products to replenish your skincare regimen for the new season-- and Amazon is definitely the perfect destination to get started. While the retailer boasts dozens of great products, they have an especially unique selection of beauty products and goodies -- including top anti-aging skincare products from brands like NuFACE, Elemis, ROC and Avene -- plus many other great finds.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NBC New York

Ulta Beauty Looks to Brand Partnerships to Boost Makeup Sales After Covid Slump

Cosmetics accounted for 43% of Ulta's total sales in fiscal year 2021, the biggest segment share by far, but they dipped from the year-earlier period. The beauty retailer said during its fourth-quarter earnings report that brands like Olaplex, Fenty and Supergoop should help boost performance in its flagship segment. CEO...
BUSINESS
PopSugar

Becky G's Makeup Brand, Treslúce, Is Now at Ulta Beauty — Here's What to Buy!

Run, don't walk, to your nearest Ulta Beauty store, where you can now shop Becky G's makeup brand, Treslúce Beauty. Or, you know, just *add to cart*. Either way, you're going to want in on the pop star's culture-celebrating beauty brand with makeup essentials such as the Intenso Eyeliner, which gives rich, pigmented definition with a buttery-soft formula, and La Flor de México Shadow Palette, the brand's latest launch. If you have yet to try any Treslúce products, ahead, we've rounded up some of the goodies we think you're going to love.
MAKEUP
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

418K+
Followers
50K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy