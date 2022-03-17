Kim Kardashian says she wants to 'take the high road' when it comes to her divorce and coparenting with Kanye West even though it can be 'hard'

Kim Kardashian in 2019. Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Kim Kardashian said that she always wants to "take the high road" co-parenting with Kanye West.

She also said that her parents, who divorced in 1991, were "such a good example."

In recent months, Ye has repeatedly called out Kardashian and her boyfriend on social media.

Kim Kardashian said that she wants to "take the high road" amid her ongoing divorce from Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and the coparenting of their four children.

On an episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres" show that aired Wednesday, Kardashian said that their four children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — are her biggest priority. DeGeneres praised her for "protecting" Ye.

"I'm always just hopeful, and no matter what goes on, you know, it's the father of my kids, I'll always be protective," Kardashian told DeGeneres. "I always want my kids to just see the best of the best, so I just try to, as hard as it can be sometimes, I do try to ignore it and just try to do whatever's best for the kids. Take the high road."

Kardashian cited her parents, Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian, as setting "such a good example" for her. The pair were married in 1978 and divorced in 1991. Jenner told the Los Angeles Times after her ex-husband's death in 2003 that she would "always remember him as the world's greatest father, whose first priority was his kids."

Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021 , later requesting in December 2021 to become "legally single." In March, a California judge granted that request , dissolving Kardashian's marriage and reverting her single status amid the ongoing divorce.

In recent months, Ye has posted on social media asking for his family to be brought "back together," and taken aim at Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson on social media and in his music, publishing a music video that appears to show him burying an animated version of Davidson. In February, Kardashian posted on Instagram that "from the beginning" she had "wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive coparenting relationship."

Most recently, Kardashian responded to Ye's claim on Instagram that he had only been "allowed" to see his children a week prior, saying that he had picked them up for school on Monday. On Wednesday, he was seen taking their 6-year-old son Saint to a basketball game at the Chase Center in San Francisco, ET reported.