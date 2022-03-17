ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana man arrested for setting girlfriend on fire 'to see what it was like'

By Mark Menard
“He wanted to set someone on fire to see what it was like.”

That’s what 18-year-old Joshua White told deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office after he was arrested for setting his girlfriend ablaze, according to court documents.

The investigating deputy alleged that White and his girlfriend were drinking alcohol on March 5 when the incident occurred.

The deputy reported that the victim was severely burned all over her body, including her chest, neck, head and face area after White doused her in a flammable liquid, pouring it over her head and body.

He then used a lighter to light her on fire.

White has been charged with domestic abuse battery with serious injury - burning.

