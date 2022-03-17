'Love & Marriage: Huntsville': Martell Continues Claiming Melody Cheated

OWN is not playing with y’all about their unscripted programming!

Source: Courtesy OWN / Oprah Winfrey Network

‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ is back for a brand new season this Saturday and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure. In the clip below, Louis asks Martell about his thoughts towards Melody cheating, and Martell claims that they were cheating on each other at the same time.

Watch the clip:

Martell is sticking to his story and really isn’t about to drop it any time soon. Do you think Martell is doing too much by CLINGING to this tale or now that he and Melody are divorced is it time they just move forward and stop quibbling over the past.

We’re gonna keep it a buck with you — whatever Melody was doing — whether she had left the marriage before getting her cookies crumbled or not, she dang sure didn’t try to make her husband stick around while she was carrying another man’s baby. Martell had a child with the woman he was caught creeping with — all while “trying to make it work” with Melody.

Two wrongs don’t make a right but a dead wrong dang sure makes you the bad guy where we come from. Are we wrong about that?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Marsau’s social media post has everyone talking, putting Maurice on the defensive as Kimmi confronts the cheating rumors. Melody confides in Kimmi about issues with Destiny and LaTisha. The Scotts gather for a family dinner to discuss Marsau’s actions.

We’re glad to see the Scotts wrangling Marsau in because he really put his brother out there, didn’t he?!

Tune in to Love & Marriage: Huntsville Social Mania part 1 on Saturday at 9/8c, only on OWN.

Will you be watching?

Do you think it’s unfair that Martell and Marsau are kind of the villains of the show or do you think they earned all the heat they get? Who is your favorite to watch?