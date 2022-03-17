ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'GREAT GUY, GREAT TEAMMATE'

Cover picture for the articleLindholm, Markstrom pumped to have Jarnkrok in the fold as Flames make a push for the playoffs. Welp! The 'fight' over the new guy didn't last long. "He can have him," said a smiling Jacob Markstrom, bowing to his countryman, Elias Lindholm, when asked where newcomer Calle Jarnkrok will be spending...

NHL

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Two 1st Round Picks, Two Players for Hagel

Chicago receives two conditional first-round picks, Boris Katchouk & Taylor Raddysh from Tampa in exchange for Brandon Hagel, two fourth-round picks. The Chicago Blackhawks today acquired Tampa Bay's conditional first round draft picks in 2023 and 2024 as well as forwards Boris Katchouk (kuh-CHOOK) and Taylor Raddysh (RA-DIHSH) in exchange for forward Brandon Hagel and Chicago's 2022 fourth round draft pick and 2024 fourth round draft pick.
NHL
NHL

Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Nicolas Deslauriers from Anaheim Ducks

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired forward Nicolas Deslauriers (pronounced NIH-koh-las duh-LOHR-ree-AY) from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a third round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Deslauriers, 31 (2/22/91), collected 10 points (5-5=10), 90...
NHL
NHL

After Rangers trade, Trouba welcomes Vatrano with old photo

New teammates have known each other since they were kids. Jacob Trouba welcomed Frank Vatrano to the New York Rangers by tweeting out a more than 10-year-old image of the two of them sitting in a school classroom. The defenseman included a message in his tweet sent Wednesday night. "We...
NHL
NHL

Thomas' Five Storylines - BOS @ WPG

After missing Tuesday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Andrew Copp returns to the lineup for tonight's game against the Boston Bruins. The 25-year-old admitted to being shaken after taking a hit from the Blues Oskar Sundqvist but has passed all the necessary tests and will slot in with Adam Lowry and Evgeny Svechnikov. Copp has been the subject of many trade rumours with the deadline coming on Monday afternoon. There is no question what he brings to the lineup, a versatile player that can play up and down the lineup, plays on the power play, kills penalties and goes up against the other team's top players.
NHL
NHL

Winning Ways

Kraken top draft choices are riding team and individual hot streaks in postseason drives in their conferences. As Kraken fans anticipate additional draft choices in the upcoming 2022 and 2023 NHL Drafts-the trade deadline continues until Monday at noon Pacific time-the team's top three 2021 picks are enjoying team successes. The future is bright with Seattle's prospects.
NHL
NHL

Flyers acquire Tippett, draft picks from Florida in exchange for Giroux

Flyers also receive Panthers 1st Round Pick in 2024 and 3rd Round Pick in 2023. The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have acquired forward Owen Tippett, a first round pick in 2024 and a third round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Drafts in exchange for forwards Claude Giroux, Connor Bunnaman, German Rubtsov and the Flyers' fifth round pick in 2024, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ CANUCKS

FLAMES (37-16-8) vs. CANUCKS (30-25-7) 8 p.m. MT | TV: CBC/Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (79) Goals - Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane (30) Canucks:. Points - J.T. Miller (73) Goals - Miller...
NHL
NHL

OTT@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens are looking to snap a two-game winless skid when they host the Senators. Before the game starts, members of Canada's Olympic women's hockey team will be honored for winning gold at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. After falling to the Coyotes earlier in the week,...
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'IT SETS UP FOR A GOOD ONE'

Lucic, Mangiapane & Sutter look ahead to tonight's clash with the Canucks. "First off, it's beneficial to play in those games because we have a lot of guys who haven't really... They may have played in a playoff race when they were younger, but I don't think that they really grabbed onto a lot of it. They were just in it. I think, now, you're putting a bit more responsibility on them to see how they handle it and then you have to play low-scoring games. You're going to play close games. ... You go into the second and third period and it's within a goal one way or another, then you score that big goal. And you're not giving up anything. That's what it comes down to. That's something this team still has to - quite honestly - has a long ways to go in."
NHL
NHL

Tokarski posts shutout as Sabres rebound with OT win in Calgary

CALGARY - Dustin Tokarski conceded the significance of having family inside Scotiabank Saddledome, a small band of supporters in No. 31 jerseys who made the trek from his hometown Saskatoon. Beyond that, the goaltender deflected any attention regarding his second NHL shutout like it was another of the 24 shots...
NHL
NHL

Canucks Acquire Travis Dermott from Toronto for Third-Round Pick

Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has acquired Travis Dermott in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The pick initially belonged to Winnipeg and was acquired in exchange for Nate Schmidt in July 2021. Dermott, 25, has...
NHL
NHL

Hamonic traded to Senators by Canucks

Vancouver receives third-round pick in 2022 Draft for 31-year-old defenseman. Ottawa Senators acquire Travis Hamonic from the Vancouver Canucks for a 2022 third-round puck. Travis Hamonic was traded to the Ottawa Senators by the Vancouver Canucks for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft on Sunday. The 31-year-old defenseman...
NHL
NHL

Dermott traded to Canucks by Maple Leafs

Toronto receives third-round pick in 2022 Draft for 25-year-old defenseman. Travis Dermott was traded to the Vancouver Canucks by the Toronto Maple Leafs for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft on Sunday. The 25-year-old defenseman, who has scored five points (one goal, four assists) in 43 games this...
NHL
NHL

John Klingberg is stepping up at the perfect time for the Stars

ELMONT, N.Y. -- It's been a busy year for John Klingberg. He welcomed his daughter last March, has gone through negotiations for a new contract that have proven unfruitful, and has been up and down statistically while preparing for a potential trip into unrestricted free agency in the summer. But...
NHL
NHL

NOTEBOOK: Family Day at the Den; Claude is a Cat

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - After a week out on the West Coast, the Panthers toned down the intensity and ramped up the fun in their first practice back at the Panthers IceDen on Sunday. With music blasting over the rink's loudspeakers, players spent the majority of the hour-long session chirping...
NHL
NHL

Giordano traded to Maple Leafs by Kraken

Toronto Maple Leafs acquire defenseman Mark Giordano from the Seattle Kraken along with Colin Blackwell for two 2nd round picks, 3rd round pick. Seattle, which will retain 50 percent of the defenseman's contract, received a second-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, a second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.
NHL
NHL

Kings Acquire Defenseman Troy Stecher From Detroit Red Wings

The LA Kings have acquired defenseman Troy Stecher from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft. Stecher, 27, has posted two points (1-1=2) in 16 games this season with the Red Wings. The 5-10, 185-pound defenseman missed part of the season due to an upper-body injury but returned over a month ago. He has averaged 15:08 time on ice this season.
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'WE'RE IN IT TO WIN IT'

"It says that we're in it to win it. Obviously, it's exciting. It's exciting times and it's added two really good players. We're just excited right now and we've got to keep winning." ON CHEMISTRY IN THE ROOM:. "We all have a good group and we have a lot of...
NHL

Deslauriers traded to Wild by Ducks

Anaheim receives third-round pick in 2023 NHL Draft for forward. Nicolas Deslauriers was traded to the Minnesota Wild by the Anaheim Ducks for a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft on Saturday. "Seems to fit the Minnesota Wild. Plays a hard game. Plays gritty. He's got a skill set,...
NHL
NHL

Gascon becomes third female to play in QMJHL

Eve Gascon became the third female to play in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League on Saturday, starting for the Gatineau Olympiques in their game against the Rimouski Oceanic. The Terrebonne, Quebec, native made 18 saves after being called up from the Saint-Laurent Patriotes, a Cegep men's hockey team. The...
NHL

