So Stunning: Nia Long, Quinta Brunson, Chanté Adams & Aunjanue Ellis Cover ESSENCE’s ‘Black Women In Hollywood’ Issue

By @IamDaniCanada
 2 days ago

Four stunning ladies are dripping in elegance on the cover of ESSENCE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wa4Q2_0eiOC1FJ00
Source: J.D. Barnes / Essence

The publication has released their annual Black Women in Hollywood (BWIH) issue that includes 4 stunning digital covers featuring this year’s honorees whose talents have “contributed to the creation of a vast and dynamic Black cinematic universe.”

The cover stars are actress/producer/director Nia Long (You People)…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02s3dy_0eiOC1FJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JZKxv_0eiOC1FJ00
Source: J.D. Barnes / Essence

Oscar-nominated actress Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eFurO_0eiOC1FJ00
Source: J.D. Barnes / Essence
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WbBRL_0eiOC1FJ00
Source: J.D. Barnes / Essence

actress/comedian/creator Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Kz9B_0eiOC1FJ00
Source: J.D. Barnes / Essence
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mKD8q_0eiOC1FJ00
Source: J.D. Barnes / Essence

and actress Chanté Adams (A Journal For Jordan).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rgcqh_0eiOC1FJ00
Source: J.D. Barnes / Essence
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PDBf9_0eiOC1FJ00
Source: J.D. Barnes / Essence

Aren’t they gorgeous?

Inside the publication, the honorees talk to ESSENCE about everything from making an impact in Hollywood, being one’s truest self, the importance of being heard, and more…

See excerpts below.

NIA LONG ON THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING HEARD:

“To truly make an impact and to be true to the art, an artist needs to be heard…Because I come to the table having really studied what I’m doing, not just showing up…”

AUNJANUE ELLIS ON BEING HER TRUEST SELF:

“You want to do the whole…I felt like, Okay, well, I’m in these films and stuff. I need to be all this and be all that. But then I was like, No, I don’t. I don’t, because every time I feel like I make that effort to present in that way, it is an astronomical failure. I think that’s the universe saying to me, ‘Girl, it’s okay being you. You know what you want to do. You know what you want to accomplish. Do that. Put that energy in that place.’ So I’m good with that. I’m good with that…”

QUINTA BRUNSON ON THE IMPORTANCE OF KNOWING ONE’S WORTH:

“Going on a true self-worth and introspective journey before you go out into the real world, it’s lifesaving…I really want that for more young Black women. It’s a lot of stuff that’s thrown at us. And if we kind of do the work to know the ins and outs of who we are, it can provide a protective shield…”

CHANTE ADAMS ON HOW NIA LONG STOOD UP FOR HER:

“Nia saw this young Black woman who had just graduated college and knew nothing about being in front of a camera, and she immediately, with no hesitation, took me under her wing—offering advice on navigating representation, giving me her car for two weeks when I was visiting L.A. and needed to take meetings and I couldn’t afford a rental…But the most meaningful thing she did was just to make herself available, and to stand up for me when I was too scared to stand up for myself…”

You can expect to see more of these cinematic stunners during the 15th annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards taking place next Thursday, March 24th in Beverly Hills.

