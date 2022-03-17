ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Longwood’s first tournament run ended by Tennessee, 56-88

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZFBtK_0eiOBypm00

INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WRIC) — After winning the Big South Conference and making the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history, the Longwood Lancers’ historic run has been ended by the 3-seed Tennessee Volunteers in the tournament’s first round.

With an overall record of 26-6, the 14-seed Lancers were coming off their best season since the 2000-01 season, when they were in Division II and won the Carolinas-Virginia Athletics Conference Championship.

Longwood guard Justin Hill led the Lancers in points and steals with 13 and 4 respectively. Guard Deshaun Wade scored 10 points and had 3 rebounds and 2 assists. Guard Isaiah Wilkins had 9 points as well as 2 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal.

Related Coverage:

Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi led the Volunteers in points and assists with 18 and 7 respectively, and had 4 steals. Guard Josiah-Jordan James led in rebounds with 9 and scored 17 points. Guard Kennedy Chandler scored 13, had 5 rebounds and 4 steals. Forward John Fulkerson came off the bench to score 15 and guard Zakai Zeigler came off the bench for 10 points and 6 assists.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

NC State ends Longwood women’s season, 68-96

The Lancers won their their first Big South Conference Championship and made their first tournament appearance in program history this year in their most successful postseason since 2003, when they won the Conference Carolinas title and made it to the round of 32 in the NCAA Division II Tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Richmond, IN
State
Tennessee State
City
Richmond, VA
Indianapolis, IN
College Sports
Richmond, VA
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
College Basketball
Richmond, VA
College Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
Local
Virginia College Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Basketball
Local
Virginia College Basketball
State
Iowa State
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Indiana College Basketball
Local
Virginia Basketball
Richmond, VA
Basketball
Richmond, VA
College Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Wilkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Tennessee Volunteers#Longwood#The Ncaa Tournament#The Longwood Lancers#Lancers#Division Ii#Baylor#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia’s worst commutes – luckily Richmond isn’t one

When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. Here is a list of the cities with the worst commutes in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy