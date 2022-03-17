Longwood’s first tournament run ended by Tennessee, 56-88
INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WRIC) — After winning the Big South Conference and making the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history, the Longwood Lancers’ historic run has been ended by the 3-seed Tennessee Volunteers in the tournament’s first round.
With an overall record of 26-6, the 14-seed Lancers were coming off their best season since the 2000-01 season, when they were in Division II and won the Carolinas-Virginia Athletics Conference Championship.
Longwood guard Justin Hill led the Lancers in points and steals with 13 and 4 respectively. Guard Deshaun Wade scored 10 points and had 3 rebounds and 2 assists. Guard Isaiah Wilkins had 9 points as well as 2 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal.
Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi led the Volunteers in points and assists with 18 and 7 respectively, and had 4 steals. Guard Josiah-Jordan James led in rebounds with 9 and scored 17 points. Guard Kennedy Chandler scored 13, had 5 rebounds and 4 steals. Forward John Fulkerson came off the bench to score 15 and guard Zakai Zeigler came off the bench for 10 points and 6 assists.
