12-seed Richmond upsets 5-seed Iowa, 67-63
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WRIC) — After surpassing expectations and making an incredible run in the Atlantic 10 Tournament as the 6-seed, the Richmond Spiders are keeping their series of upsets going after sending the Iowa Hawkeyes packing early.Related Coverage: PHOTOS: Richmond upsets Iowa, 67-63
The Spiders’ last game was a win in the A10 title game, capping off a run through the tournament in which they defeated one of the most efficient offenses in Davidson, as well as Dayton and cross-town rival VCU.
Richmond guard Jacob Gilyard led the Spiders in points and assists with 24 and 6 respectively. Forward Tyler Burton led the Spiders in rebounds with 11, and had 18 points and 3 steals. Forward Nathan Cayo had 15 points, 2 rebounds, an assist and a block.
Iowa forward Keegan Murray led the Hawkeyes in points and rebounds with 21 and 9 respectively. Guard Jordan Bohannon led the Hawkeyes in assists with 3 and had 6 points. Guard Patrick McCaffery had 18 points, 2 rebounds and an assist.Longwood’s first tournament run ended by Tennessee, 56-88
Richmond will face 4-seed Providence College in the Round of 32 on Saturday, March 19.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 0