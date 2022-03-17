ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12-seed Richmond upsets 5-seed Iowa, 67-63

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FMdM9_0eiOBnN100

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WRIC) — After surpassing expectations and making an incredible run in the Atlantic 10 Tournament as the 6-seed, the Richmond Spiders are keeping their series of upsets going after sending the Iowa Hawkeyes packing early.

The Spiders’ last game was a win in the A10 title game, capping off a run through the tournament in which they defeated one of the most efficient offenses in Davidson, as well as Dayton and cross-town rival VCU.

Richmond guard Jacob Gilyard led the Spiders in points and assists with 24 and 6 respectively. Forward Tyler Burton led the Spiders in rebounds with 11, and had 18 points and 3 steals. Forward Nathan Cayo had 15 points, 2 rebounds, an assist and a block.

Iowa forward Keegan Murray led the Hawkeyes in points and rebounds with 21 and 9 respectively. Guard Jordan Bohannon led the Hawkeyes in assists with 3 and had 6 points. Guard Patrick McCaffery had 18 points, 2 rebounds and an assist.

Richmond will face 4-seed Providence College in the Round of 32 on Saturday, March 19.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

WRIC - ABC 8News

NC State ends Longwood women’s season, 68-96

The Lancers won their their first Big South Conference Championship and made their first tournament appearance in program history this year in their most successful postseason since 2003, when they won the Conference Carolinas title and made it to the round of 32 in the NCAA Division II Tournament.
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia’s worst commutes – luckily Richmond isn’t one

When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. Here is a list of the cities with the worst commutes in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
RICHMOND, VA
