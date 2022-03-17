12-seed Richmond upsets 5-seed Iowa, 67-63

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WRIC) — After surpassing expectations and making an incredible run in the Atlantic 10 Tournament as the 6-seed, the Richmond Spiders are keeping their series of upsets going after sending the Iowa Hawkeyes packing early.

The Spiders’ last game was a win in the A10 title game, capping off a run through the tournament in which they defeated one of the most efficient offenses in Davidson, as well as Dayton and cross-town rival VCU.

Richmond guard Jacob Gilyard led the Spiders in points and assists with 24 and 6 respectively. Forward Tyler Burton led the Spiders in rebounds with 11, and had 18 points and 3 steals. Forward Nathan Cayo had 15 points, 2 rebounds, an assist and a block.

Iowa forward Keegan Murray led the Hawkeyes in points and rebounds with 21 and 9 respectively. Guard Jordan Bohannon led the Hawkeyes in assists with 3 and had 6 points. Guard Patrick McCaffery had 18 points, 2 rebounds and an assist.

Richmond will face 4-seed Providence College in the Round of 32 on Saturday, March 19.

