Schmitt sues The Missouri School Boards Association

By Annie Frey, The Annie Frey Show
 2 days ago

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed a lawsuit against the Missouri School Boards Association for violating Missouri's sunshine laws. Schmitt alleges that the MSBA hasn't turned over requested documents related to their involvement in the NSBA's request to label parents as domestic terrorists.

"They didn't like the parents voicing their concerns," says Schmitt.

The Attorney General has also filed suit against the Rockwood School district on similar grounds. Schmitt says the public is entitled to know this information and won't give up until it is all turned over. To hear his interview you can listen to the podcast or the audio above.

