Here are the 5 latest commercial projects filed in Katy, including new Chipotle

Interested in learning which Katy restaurants are open or are scheduled to open soon? Check out the newest restaurants in Katy or several that will open soon below. The Crack Shack, a California-based chicken restaurant, will be opening a location at LaCenterra this spring. The restaurant will be located at 3501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Ste. R140, Katy, where Peli Peli once was. The restaurant serves fried chicken; salad bowls; and unique sandwiches, such as The Double Clucker, which is made up of two ground chicken patties, cheddar, bacon, smashed avocado, burger sauce, pickles and fried onions on a potato roll. The Crack Shack sources all ingredients from local farms and bakeries. www.crackshack.com.

