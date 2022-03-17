ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto, TX

Search for DeSoto 13-Year-Old Girl Missing for Over a Week Continues

 1 day ago
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing 13-year-old girl from DeSoto. Officials say...

Punkin Dirden
1d ago

Father cover this child in the blood of the lamb. Please allow her to return home safe and unharmed. In Jesus name we pray, AMEN

Royse City police, fire conduct joint investigation on house fires and death

ROYSE CITY, TX (March 18, 2022) On Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 4:17 p.m., the Royse City Police Department received a call of a subject inside a house in the 700 Block of Valley Court in Royse City, TX. It was reported to 911 by a caller that a male subject, who was related to the homeowner, entered the home with a firearm and a can of gasoline and ordered a family member to get out of the house. While officers were enroute, it was advised that the house was now on fire. Upon arrival at 4:23 pm, officers observed heavy smoke and large flames coming from the inside of the residence.
