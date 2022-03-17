Search for DeSoto 13-Year-Old Girl Missing for Over a Week Continues

ROYSE CITY, TX (March 18, 2022) On Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 4:17 p.m., the Royse City Police Department received a call of a subject inside a house in the 700 Block of Valley Court in Royse City, TX. It was reported to 911 by a caller that a male subject, who was related to the homeowner, entered the home with a firearm and a can of gasoline and ordered a family member to get out of the house. While officers were enroute, it was advised that the house was now on fire. Upon arrival at 4:23 pm, officers observed heavy smoke and large flames coming from the inside of the residence.

ROYSE CITY, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO