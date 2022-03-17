ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Eastern: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NewsTimes
 2 days ago

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (AP) _ Eastern Co. (EML) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $3.9 million. On a per-share basis, the...

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Dollar General Q4 2022 Earnings Preview

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.57 (-1.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.71B (+3.6% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, DG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Cannabis company Ayr Wellness beats revenue estimate as branding efforts pay off

Cannabis company Ayr Wellness Inc. on Thursday posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue as its store count growth and marketing efforts started to gain traction. “We’d spent the year building toward finishing off very strong,” Ayr Wellness founder and CEO Jonathan Sandelman told MarketWatch. “The operating systems, the procedures, the talent we hired, all of that came together along with our branding.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Reuters

Lennar forecasts strong Q2 profit on soaring demand for homes

March 17 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp (LEN.N) on Thursday forecast current-quarter profit above Street estimates, as strong demand for costlier homes continue to buoy its performance amid the supply challenges faced by the industry. Lennar, which beat first-quarter revenue estimates a day earlier on soaring home prices, also...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Ap#Eastern Co#Eml#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
Benzinga

FedEx Reports Q3 Revenue Growth Of ~10%, Expects Strong Earnings Growth In Q4

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 9.8% year-over-year to $23.6 billion, beating the consensus of $23.44 billion. Adjusted operating margin expanded to 6.2% from 4.9% in 3Q21. The adjusted operating income improved to $1.47 billion (+37% Y/Y) due to higher revenue per shipment and a net fuel benefit at all transportation segments.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Commercial Metals

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Commercial Metals has an average price target of $44.8 with a high of $47.00 and a low of $42.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 19.05%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.21. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For DuPont de Nemours

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Herc Holdings

Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $192.75 versus the current price of Herc Holdings at $160.52, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, +2.55% advanced 2.70% to $3,144.78 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. SPX,. +1.17%. rising 1.23% to 4,411.67 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +0.80%. rising 1.23% to 34,480.76. This was...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

On Holding shares jump after sales beat, guidance ahead of expectations

On Holding AG ONON, +13.51% shares jumped 7.6% in Friday premarket trading after it reported fourth-quarter sales that beat expectations and gave upbeat sales guidance. The running shoe company, which is backed by tennis star Roger Federer, posted a net loss of CHf187.0 million (US$199.9 million), or CHF 0.60 per share, after a loss of CHf2.6 million, or CHf 0.01 per share. Sales totaled CHf 191.1 million (US $204.3 million) were up from CHf 124.3 million. The FactSet consensus was for a loss of CHf 25 cents and sales of CHf 179.5 million. The company says manufacturing in Vietnam has been back to 100% pre-lockdown commitments since December 2021. On's spring/summer product launch was moved to the first quarter from the fourth quarter. "Overall, we are fast-tracking the capacity ramp-up plan this year, and leveraging our close relationship with all factory partners," said Martin Hoffmann, co-chief executive of On, in a statement. "This includes the expansion into Indonesia, where we just started production in a new facility to diversify our production network." For 2022, On's outlook is for sales to exceed CHf 990 million. The FactSet consensus is for CHf 970.2 million. On shares began trading in September 2021. The stock is down 32.5% for the past three months while the S&P 500 index.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Peering Into Nucor Corporation's Recent Short Interest

Nucor Corporation's (NYSE:NUE) short percent of float has risen 21.29% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 8.64 million shares sold short, which is 3.19% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. MRNA, +6.34% advanced 6.34% to $178.93 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index. COMP,. +2.05%. rising 2.05% to 13,893.84 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +0.80%. rising 0.80% to 34,754.93. Moderna Inc....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Huize Holding HUIZ stock moved upwards by 30.0% to $1.24 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Huize Holding's stock is 6.8 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 7068.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) - P/E: 2.06. This quarter, Lincoln Educational Servs experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.11 in Q3 and is now $0.73. Natural Alternatives Intl's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $0.3, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.51. DAVIDsTEA looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of $-0.06, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). Most recently, RLX Technology reported earnings per share at $0.06, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $0.05. Most recently, Acme United reported earnings per share at $0.6, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $0.5. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.54%, which has decreased by 0.08% from 1.62% last quarter.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy