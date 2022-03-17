ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brett Favre attends first-ever NBA game, Giannis gifts his grandson a jersey

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 2 days ago
Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre and his grandson attended the Milwaukee Bucks game on Wednesday and even got to meet the team postgame.

The Milwaukee Bucks shared a video of the meeting on Twitter Wednesday, showing Favre talking to some of the team.

"It was fun watching you, it's my first time at a pro game in person, believe it or not. I enjoyed it. Giannis, damn you're good man," Favre said.

The video then moves to Favre's grandson who went around the locker room and met some of the players.

When he got to Giannis, he stopped and chatted with the MVP who then took off his-game worn jersey, signed it, and handed it to Favre's grandson.

Favre's grandson's reaction was appropriate. He said, "are you serious?" And Giannis was, Favre's grandson walked away with not only an autograph from Giannis but autographed, game-worn jersey.

