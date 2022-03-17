ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pablo, MT

Pablo man sentenced on drug trafficking charges

By MTN News
KPAX
KPAX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uo0yn_0eiOA0IA00

MISSOULA - A Pablo man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine and heroin in Lake County was sentenced in Missoula federal court on Thursday.

U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson says Keith Charles Baylor, 35, — who pleaded guilty in November 2021 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin — will serve six years and six months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release.

Prosecutors alleged in court documents that in May 2021, Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Flathead Tribal Police officers were on routine patrol when they made a traffic stop of Baylor when he failed to signal.

Officers determined that Baylor was on state probation, which had a pick-up order for him, and also had an active tribal arrest warrant. Baylor was arrested and during a search of the vehicle, law enforcement found gram quantities of meth and heroin along with drug paraphernalia.

A search of a cell phone found in the vehicle indicated that Baylor was involved in drug distribution. Baylor told officers he had made several trips to Spokane to transport drugs and had been working with larger drug dealers in Billings.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer S. Clark prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Flathead Tribal Police and Homeland Security Investigations.

Comments / 1

Related
KPAX

1 dead in Flathead County crash

A woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Flathead County near Marion on Sunday morning, according to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP). The MHP crash report said a 69-year-old Marion woman was driving a Ford F-250 westbound on US-2 when she drifted off to the right around 9:25 a.m. on Sunday.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Pablo, MT
Lake County, MT
Crime & Safety
County
Lake County, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Missoula, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Trafficking#Drugs#Drug Dealers#Billings
KPAX

KPAX

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
749K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy