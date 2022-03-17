ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Shardae Rideaux And Gabrielle James Arrested In Shooting Death Of Juvenile Female In Denver

By Anica Padilla
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – Two women have been arrested in the shooting death of a juvenile female earlier this month. Shardae Rideaux, 19, is being held for investigation of first degree murder, and Gabrielle James, 23, is being held for investigation of accessory to crime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cifFA_0eiO9zbc00

Shardae Rideaux and Gabrielle James (credit: Denver Police)

The identity of the juvenile victim has not been released and the probable cause statement is sealed.

On March 7, Denver police responded to reports of a shooting in the 2500 block of Welton Street. Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital but later died.

CBS Denver

David Ansberry Resentenced For Time Served In Nederland Bomb Case

left failed bomb resentenced to time served NEDERLAND, Colo. (AP/CBS4) — A man who left a homemade bomb outside a police station in Nederland had his sentence reduced to time served Thursday following a successful appeal. U.S. District Judge Christine Arguello issued the new sentence for David Ansberry following a re-sentencing hearing, according to court documents. Ansberry was originally sentenced to 27 years in prison in 2019 for leaving the device, which did not explode, outside the Nederland police station in 2016. He pleaded guilty to attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction against a person or property. David Michael Ansberry (credit: CBS) At...
NEDERLAND, CO
CBS Denver

Suspensions, Resignation Follow Jeffco Jail Death: ‘They Are Trying To Fire Us’ Says Deputy

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The top administrator at the Jefferson County jail has resigned, and two female deputies have been suspended following the death of a female inmate at the jail last month. Melissa Chavez, 43, died at the jail Feb. 9. She had been arrested and jailed Feb. 6. Melissa Chavez (credit: Jefferson County) CBS4 learned the jail’s top administrator, Division Chief Rob Reardon, resigned Feb. 22. He had been with the department since 2017. He declined to speak to CBS4 about his reasons for stepping down. Robert Reardon (credit: Jefferson County) Two female deputies, Alexis Estes and Kassie Kalman, were placed on paid administrative...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

29-Year-Old Telluride Man Caught, Killed In Avalanche

TELLURIDE, Colo. (CBS4) – An avalanche in Telluride caught and killed a 29-year-old man on March 17, San Miguel Sheriff’s officials say. Helitrax responded to Poverty Gulch, about 13 miles south of Telluride, at around 3 p.m. (credit: San Miguel County Sheriff) They say they “saw a single set of tracks going into the slide area, but none coming out.” While search and rescuers were deployed, the Helitrax team found a signal from the rider’s beacon. (credit: San Miguel County Sheriff) Crews found the man buried in the debris. He has now been identified as Devin Overton of Telluride. RELATED: Rescuers Find Footprints Near 600-Foot-Long Loveland Pass Avalanche “On behalf of the entire Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Masters wishes to extend deepest condolences to Mr. Overton’s family and many friends.”
TELLURIDE, CO
CBS Denver

Victim Identified In Suspected Inmate-To-Inmate Murder At Old Max

By Anna Maria Basquez CANON CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– State officials said the death of an inmate on March 8 at Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility is suspected to be an inmate-to-inmate homicide, possibly between cellmates. Officials named the victim as Cruz Carbajal, 41, who resided in Mesa County before incarceration. “A suspect has been identified, but has not yet been named due to the ongoing nature of the investigation,” the statement by the Colorado Department of Corrections said. Officials were checking whether the suspect was transferred from the facility. Cruz Carbajal (credit: Dept. of Corrections) Staff at Carbajal’s facility, known as “Old Max,” which was...
CANON CITY, CO
CBS Denver

Jeffco Sheriff: Vehicle Hits Deputy In Patrol Car While Responding To Another Crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A Jefferson County deputy was injured in a crash while sitting in their patrol car while on duty Wednesday night. According to the Jeffco Sheriff, the crash happened on westbound C-470 at the Morrison exit, where two deputies were already responding to a vehicle slide-off. While one deputy was attending to the vehicle on the shoulder of the highway, a deputy in a sheriff’s vehicle was hit by another vehicle. (credit: Jeffco Sheriff) Both the deputy and the driver at fault in the crash were injured. The deputy was said to be ok after being treated at the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Backcountry Skier Killed In Routt County Avalanche; 1 Other Rescued Via Helicopter

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An avalanche killed one man near the Buffalo Pass area on Saturday. The Routh County Sheriff’s Office says two men snowmobiled into the Fish Creek drainage area and then skied through the backcountry. The second man, described as a local, had cell phone service and called 911, officials tell CBS4. (credit: Shannon Lukens) “He was doing CPR while he was on the phone with dispatch,” said Undersheriff Doug Scherar. That man performed CPR for about an hour until emergency responders arrived. Crews from the sheriff’s office, search and rescue and the Colorado National Guard responded. (credit: Shannon Lukens) The survivor was pulled out of the area via helicopter. Crews are working to recover the victim. “It sounds like they are in a really bad spot,” said Scherar. RELATED: Skiers Evade Washout In 1 Of 2 Summit County Avalanches
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Arthur Mills Released On Bond After Arrest For Possession Of 8,000 Fentanyl Pills, 179 Pounds Of Meth

DENVER (CBS4) – The man accused in an investigation where Denver police uncovered a large supply of various illegal drugs at two homes in the Denver metro area has been released from custody. Arthur Mills, 59, was arrested last Thursday on the 3000 block of North Race Street. (credit: Denver Police) The homes where the drugs were found are located in Denver and Aurora. The Denver house is located on Race Street where Mills was arrested. The Aurora residence was on the 12100 block of Amherst Circle. Police shared the following details about the large amount of drugs that were seized: – 179 pounds methamphetamines – 43 pounds cocaine – 7 pounds heroin and 7 pounds crack – 1.7 pounds of fentanyl tablets (approximately 8,000 to 10,000 pills) Police also found 20 firearms at the two locations. RELATED: Denver Health Officials Warn About Increase In Deadly Overdoses Linked To Fentanyl Mills was in jail for a few days and then released on bond. He is due in court in April.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

‘People Are Dying From It’: Colorado Lawmakers Look To Crack Down On Fentanyl Dealing

DENVER (CBS4)– The deadly drug fentanyl is seeping into almost every corner of Colorado. “A lot of people taking fentanyl and some people who are dying from it have no idea they are using it,” said Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty. A small bag of straight Fentanyl (credit: Ty Wright for/ For The Washington Post via Getty Images) He, along with five other panelists, appeared on a one-hour Community Conversation to air on CBS News Colorado, CBS4’s 24-hour streaming service. Keith Hayes, Director of Recovery at 5280 High School said, “I had a 15-year-old lady die as a result of a fentanyl overdose.” Lawmakers are...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Community Policy