Shardae Rideaux And Gabrielle James Arrested In Shooting Death Of Juvenile Female In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Two women have been arrested in the shooting death of a juvenile female earlier this month. Shardae Rideaux, 19, is being held for investigation of first degree murder, and Gabrielle James, 23, is being held for investigation of accessory to crime.

The identity of the juvenile victim has not been released and the probable cause statement is sealed.

On March 7, Denver police responded to reports of a shooting in the 2500 block of Welton Street. Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital but later died.