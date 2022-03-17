Spring game moves so Gators can seize SEC spotlight

Florida will move the Gators’ spring football game to the night of April 14 and seize the SEC spotlight for first-year coach Billy Napier’s program.

The move, announced by the school Thursday, positions Florida to be the only SEC school playing a spring game that day. Five SEC schools, including Georgia and Alabama, also are scheduled that day to stage their final game of spring drills.

Napier’s inaugural spring game — and the Gators’ first since 2019 — was scheduled for 1 p.m. April 16 in the Swamp on Easter weekend. The game now will kick off at 7:30 p.m. in the Swamp.

“Want to do a really good job and not maybe risk some kids leaving town,” Napier said following Thursday’s practice. “A little bit of a recruiting advantage, too. We don’t have to be against a lot of games that day. So we get to corner the market in recruiting.”

The game is free and open to the public, and it will be streamed on SEC Network+. Further game day and parking information will be announced at a later time.

The Gators last staged an Orange & Blue game in 2019, former coach Dan Mullen’s second year. The COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports during the spring of 2020, canceling practices and the spring game. Safety concerns led Mullen to stage a final practice March 20, 2021, without fans or media.

Napier and his staff aim to engage and excite Florida’s large student body. Students have shown inconsistent support for some time but often set the tone for the energy of the stadium.

“We have a whole strategic plan to go on campus and create awareness that we’re playing the game there Thursday night before Easter break,” Napier said. “We’re going to get creative. You’ll have a chance to see a lot of that. But it’s important for us.”

The question remains about how Napier and his staff will format the game, given the varied approaches of previous coaches.

Mullen designed the 2019 game to heavily favor the offenses, resulting in a 60-35 decision and 752 yards of passing. Feleipe Franks, Kyle Trask and Emory Jones combined for 653 yards, 8 touchdowns and 3 interceptions

Jim McElwain’s final spring game, in 2017, was a 31-0 decision featuring situational drills as well as 11-on-11 scrimmaging. McElwain also moved the 2016 and 2017 games to Friday night from the traditional Saturday afternoon spot.

Much of the attention will invariable be on the team’s quarterbacks regardless of format Napier uses to entertain fans and enlighten them about his first Gators squad.

Redshirt sophomore Anthony Richardson, expected to be the frontrunner for the starting job, has recovered from offseason surgery to his right knee and was on the field when Florida opened spring practices Tuesday.

Redshirt senior Emory Jones looks to push Richardson this spring before fully deciding on his playing future. Jones, 21, struggled as the team’s starter in 2021 and received significant fan backlash, leading him to strongly consider transferring.

Jones said Tuesday Napier convinced him to remain with the team. Napier praised Jones’ potential and assured under his tutelage Jones would improve on his 2021 performance, including a SEC-leading 13 interceptions and a 37.2 quarterback rating during the Gators’ Gasparilla Bowl loss to UCF. Jones was 14 of 36 for 171 and no touchdowns.

Ohio State transfer Jack Miller III also is expected to push Richardson. Miller saw limited action as a backup to Heisman finalist C.J. Stroud last season. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound redshirt sophomore was a 4-star recruit 2020 out of Arizona and the nation’s 13th-ranked pro style QB.

The Gators, coming off a 6-7 season, have questions on both sides of the football.

No one returns who had more than 3 touchdown catches. With 1 touchdown, tailback Nay’Quan Wright is the only non-quarterback to rush for a touchdown in 2021.

The Gators have struggled defensively for two seasons, ranking 11th in the SEC in scoring defense last season (26.8 points per game allowed) and yielding 30.8 points in 2020 — the most by a UF defense since World War II.

“Our players are extremely eager,” co-defensive coordinator Patrick Toney said Thursday. “Defense is not as much about what you do, it’s about how you do it. If you look at the blueprint of SEC defense right now, it’s a lot of guys that do very similar things. It’s about the level of detail and precision and execution they’re doing it with.

“The No. 1 priority is how you’re playing the game.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Edgar Thompson at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osgators .