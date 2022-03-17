ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Former sex offender arrested after breaking into Verizon store

By Bivian Contreras
 2 days ago
The Verizon store at 7056 E Golf Links Rd. has reported a burglary Wednesday night.

An alarm company Officers notified authorities of the break-in, giving them a description of the suspect.

Officer found a person matching the suspect's description nearby pushing a shopping cart full of items from the Verizon store.

Police identified the suspect as 40-year-old Christopher George.

Detectives from the East Side Neighborhood Crimes Section (NCS) and officers obtained a search warrant for George's home.

They found evidence connecting him to nine commercial burglaries from back in June 2021.

George was booked on nine counts of non-residential burglary, failure to register/sex offender and various misdemeanor warrants.

Authorities are holding him at the Pima County Jail on a $6,000 bond.

The collaborative efforts between East Side NCS Detectives and East Side CRT Officers who were taking part in a burglary deployment led to this arrest.

