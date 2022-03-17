ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Reynolds squirms when young fan asks if ‘Adam Project’ kiss with Zoe Saldaña “was real”

Cover picture for the articleCelebrities often gripe that promoting their new movie means answering the same questions over and over, but Ryan Reynolds can’t say that after a young fan stumped him during a Netflix Q&A panel for The Adam Project. In referencing a love scene between Reynolds, who plays Adam, and...

shefinds

Ryan Reynolds' Heartbreaking Announcement—I 'Feel Like A Different Person'

When we look at Ryan Reynolds, we see a confident, successful, and funny actor (you only have to look at his Twitter exchanges with 34-year-old wife Blake Lively to see that he is just as funny off-screen as he is on) with a gorgeous wife and three beautiful daughters, James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2. However, the 45-year-old Deadpool star just confessed that all isn’t as it seems, as he said on CBS Sunday Mornings that deep down, he is struggling with severe anxiety; and has been for most of his life!
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

The Adam Project: Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo Reveal What It's Like Being Ryan Reynolds' Parents

The Adam Project is hitting Netflix next week, and it follows Ryan Reynolds as a man who travels back in time and meets up with his younger self (Walker Scobell) as well as the younger versions of his parents, who are played by Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner. Ruffalo and Garner have been doing interviews together, which has been a delight for fans of their 2004 movie, 13 Going On 30. In a recent appearance on Good Morning America, the duo was asked what it was like playing Reynolds' parents, and they had nothing but praise for the Deadpool star.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Watch The Adam Project child star recite Ryan Reynolds' R-rated Deadpool speech from memory

You might call 13-year-old Walker Scobell a Ryan Reynolds scholar, and not just because he plays a younger version of Reynolds' character in their new film, The Adam Project. The newcomer actor would repeatedly watch Deadpool 2 before every audition to the point where he can now recite speeches from the foul-mouthed superhero smart aleck from memory. Reynolds first recorded Scobell on the set of The Adam Project doing just that and posted the footage online.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Reveals Why He's So Mean To Hugh Jackman

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have one of the best celebrity friendships. The two actors appeared together in X-Men Origins: Wolverine back in 2009, and Reynolds started a hilarious fake feud by continuously pushing for Jackman to cameo as Wolverine in the Deadpool movies. This has led to some funny pranks on each other, but it's no secret how much they love really love each other. Currently, Reynolds is promoting his new movie, The Adam Project, and recently had a chat with kid reporters Lyla and Luna (via Yahoo! Entertainment) and they asked him some hard-hitting questions like why he's so mean to Jackman, who they refer to as "The Greatest Showman."
CELEBRITIES
Blake Lively
Ryan Reynolds
Jennifer Garner
GAMINGbible

Batman: Keanu Reeves Cast As The Dark Knight In New DC Movie

It's official, Keanu Reeves is the latest actor to take on the role of Batman. The beloved Canadian star will be playing the Dark Knight in an upcoming DC movie alongside a stellar cast that includes John Krasinski and Nicolas Cage. This fan-pleasing news comes just days after the worldwide...
MOVIES
Variety

How Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy Convinced Disney to Let Them Use a Lightsaber and Captain America’s Shield in ‘Free Guy’

Click here to read the full article. In the best visual effects Oscar race, the underdog is Shawn Levy’s “Free Guy.” Despite being set in a virtual world, the film was made for $100 million with an even smaller budget for VFX. But that didn’t prevent the film’s visual effects supervisor Swen Gillberg from delivering some of the best VFX sequences this year, as Ryan Reynold’s character Guy is thrust into the world of Free City, a “Grand Theft Auto”-inspired gaming world. “Free Guy” is an easter egg treasure trove, but perhaps the biggest is the nod to Captain America, Star...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

David Muir shares joyous family news – and fans say the same thing

David Muir likes to keep his personal life private, but he made an exception last September when he shared some joyous family news with his fans. The ABC News anchor revealed he is a "proud uncle" after he watched his niece, Finan Malcolm, finally graduate from Cornell University after a year of waiting due to the pandemic. Posting several photos on Instagram of Finan's special day, David looked elated as he posed with the graduate, who was kitted out in her cap and gown.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
digitalspy.com

Ryan Reynolds' Netflix movie The Adam Project gets first reviews

The reviews are in for Ryan Reynolds' latest big (or should we say small?) screen adventure The Adam Project. The new Netflix sci-fi adventure – which reunites the star with Free Guy director Shawn Levy – sees the Deadpool star play a time-travelling pilot called Adam Reed who accidentally ends up in the year 2022 while searching for missing wife Laura (Zoe Saldana).
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Checks Kanye West: "As Big As You Are Is As Small As You're Acting"

There may be a lull from Kanye West's social media in recent days, but D.L. Hughley isn't quite finished with the Rap mogul. Hughley captured West's attention after the comedian spoke with VladTV about the ongoing drama involving West and ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Hughley stated that West is "stalking" Kardashian and said that if the rapper wasn't a billionaire but an average, everyday person, he would have been hit with a restraining order by now.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Warner Bros. Changes Release Dates of 'Black Adam,' 'The Flash, 'Aquaman 2' and 'Shazam 2'

The release dates of Warner Bros. films Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Wonka have been changed. According to reports, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash have both been pushed back to 2023 due to delays in production and visual effects caused by COVID-19. Jason Momoa‘s sequel will premiere on March 17, 2023 instead of December 16, 2022 and Ezra Miller‘s first solo film as the speedster will be releasing on June 23, 2023 instead of November 4, 2022.
MOVIES
AM 1390 KRFO

‘Beetlejuice 2’ Is Finally Happening

For decades now, people have talked about making a sequel to Beetlejuice. The 1988 horror comedy became a surprise hit for director Tim Burton, and helped elevate Michael Keaton into the upper echelon of ’80s comic leading men. Back in 2013, there were reports that Burton would return for Beetlejuice 2, directing Keaton once again in the role of the anarchic ghost Betelgeuse.
MOVIES
Upworthy

Robert De Niro opens up about how raising biracial children changed his life

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro has opened up about the deep love he has for his children and raising his biracial kids in the current political climate. De Niro has six children and said he always wishes to be around them. “I love my children, just being with them. When you have the good moments, you forget about the ones that weren’t good,” he told Us Weekly. De Niro has been a mainstay of Hollywood for decades and very few can claim to have starred in as many iconic blockbusters as the actor has, including "Taxi Driver," "The Godfather," "Mean Streets" and more. While he has had a stellar acting career, De Niro's personal life has been a set of crests and troughs. He married his "Taxi Driver" co-star, Diahnne Abbott in 1976 and the pair had a son, Raphael. He also adopted Abbott's daughter from a previous relationship, Drena De Niro. The pair divorced in 1988 after more than a decade together.
THEATER & DANCE

