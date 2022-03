I can smell the BBQ and smokers already! The Foley BBQ and Blues Festival IS HERE! I personally cannot be anymore excited to sink my teeth into all of the delicious treats that will be at Heritage Park all day Saturday, with the awards ceremony beginning at 4pm, with me, Theo as your guest emcee! This is an Alabama Barbecue Association Trail and Kansas City Barbeque Society sanctioned event, so you know the BBQ is for real! Then you add in some Blues? I think I may be in heaven!

MOBILE, AL ・ 9 DAYS AGO