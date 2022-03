The impression the 24 Hours of Le Mans made on those in NASCAR who experienced it nearly 50 years ago is one of the reasons a stock car is headed back to France in 2023. Jim France, Chairman and CEO of NASCAR and IMSA, remembers asking Dick Brooks about the June 1976 event. Brooks was one of two drivers who competed in it, which was the last time a NASCAR stock car has been to Le Mans. But France, Rick Hendrick, Chevrolet, and Goodyear are hoping to change that with the intention of running the ’23 race with a modified Next Gen car.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO