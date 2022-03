An elderly man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of assault after a baby died four days after being taken to hospital.Police were called to reports that an infant had suffered a medical episode at an address in Burnley, east Lancashire on 1 March.The toddler, whose name has not been released, was rushed to Manchester Children’s Hospital for treatment but he died four days later on 5 March.A 77 year-old man and a 60 year-old woman, both from Burnley, have been arrested on suspicion of assault.The man and woman have since been bailed, Lancashire Police said.The child’s family...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO