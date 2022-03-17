A46 murder probe: Two more charged over fatal crash

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 19-year-old man was stabbed to death in Bury.Police received a report of a stabbing on Market Street in Bury shortly before 4pm on Friday.Emergency services attended to the man at the scene before he was taken to hospital where he later died.His next of kin have been informed.Three 16-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder.Police are implementing stop and search powers in Bury town centre.Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes said that it has been a “fast-paced” investigation.He said: “I’d like to reiterate that our thoughts remain with the...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO