Public Safety

A46 murder probe: Two more charged over fatal crash

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo men will appear in court after being charged with the murder of two men in...

www.bbc.com

iheart.com

Woman Arraigned on Murder Charged in Fatal 490 Motel Assault

A woman has been arraigned on 2nd-degree murder, in the fatal beating of another woman at the 490 Motel. 44-year-old Jennifer Shea, along with 34-year-old Christopher Pate, allegedly assaulted 51-year-old Alicia Saladyga last April. Saladyga was repeatedly punched and shoved, breaking her hip. She died two weeks after the alleged...
ROCHESTER, NY
BBC

Nimroy Hendricks: Girl, 15, jailed for stabbing man to death

A 15-year-old girl has been jailed after admitting stabbing a man to death in West Sussex. Nimroy Hendricks, 24, was found in Russell Way, Crawley, in October 2020, with a stab wound to the chest. The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Logan Mwangi: Murder-accused, 14, was 'a monster'

A teenager accused of murdering a five-year-old boy has been described as "a monster" and spoke of killing people, a court has heard. The body of Logan Mwangi was found in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend, last July with 56 injuries. The court heard the boy said he wanted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Bin lorry driver saw ‘smartly-dressed’ man in pink shirt, McKeague inquest told

RAF gunner Corrie McKeague, from Dunfermline, was 23 when he disappeared after a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, in September 2016. A bin lorry driver has told an inquest he saw a man wearing light-coloured trousers and a pink shirt, like RAF gunner Corrie McKeague had been wearing, when he drove into the area where the missing airman was last seen on CCTV.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Police bodycam footage shows Anthony Russell arrest

Police have released footage of the moment Anthony Russell was arrested in Staffordshire after killing three people in Coventry and Leamington Spa. The 39-year-old admitted murdering Julie Williams, her son David Williams and 31-year-old Nicole McGregor. He was also found guilty of raping Ms McGregor after a trial at Warwick...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jack Woodley death: Teen attacked by gang after refusing fight

An 18-year-old man was killed by a gang who attacked him from behind after he refused to fight, a court has heard. Jack Woodley was punched, kicked and stamped on by 10 youths before a 15-year-old boy stabbed him with a "Rambo-style" knife, Newcastle Crown Court heard. A girl with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Christopher Hughes murder probe: Five charged after man found dead

Five men have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder after a man was found dead near a road. The body of Christopher Hughes, 37, from Wigan, was found in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, on 22 February, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. A post-mortem examination found he died due to serious injuries,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Newport: One guilty of stab murder in Gucci bag robbery

An 18-year-old has been found guilty of murder after stabbing and robbing a man for his designer Gucci bag. Ryan O'Connor, 26, died in the attack on Balfe Road, Newport, last June. Joseph Jeremy was found guilty of murder and robbery after a trial at Newport Crown Court. Kyle Raisis,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jack Woodley death: Teen gang 'went looking for a victim'

A gang of youths accused of murdering an 18-year-old man near a funfair went out looking to attack someone, prosecutors allege. Jack Woodley was chased, surrounded and then attacked by 10 youths, one of whom stabbed him with a "Rambo-style" knife, Newcastle Crown Court heard. One boy aged 15 admits...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ducklington Lake: Nicole Sanders died in 'very tragic incident'

A "happy and funny" teenager drowned in a lake after slipping on a rock but the circumstances that led to her death remain unclear, an inquest heard. Nicole Sanders, 13, from Witney, died at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford on 18 July last year after being pulled from Ducklington Lake.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three teenagers arrested after 19-year-old stabbed to death in Bury

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 19-year-old man was stabbed to death in Bury.Police received a report of a stabbing on Market Street in Bury shortly before 4pm on Friday.Emergency services attended to the man at the scene before he was taken to hospital where he later died.His next of kin have been informed.Three 16-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder.Police are implementing stop and search powers in Bury town centre.Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes said that it has been a “fast-paced” investigation.He said: “I’d like to reiterate that our thoughts remain with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFMZ-TV Online

Man arrested, charged in fatal alcohol-fueled crash

NORRISTOWN, Pa. -- A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly crash that killed another man and left several others seriously injured in Montgomery County. According to a release from Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele and Cheltenham Township Police Chief John Slavin, police arrested Alexander Koenigsberg, 18, of Huntingdon Valley for homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, aggravated assault and other charges in connection to a one-car crash that killed Nicholas Bednarek, 20, of Abington.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
BBC

Jack Woodley death: Teen killer 'claimed to have stabbed before'

A 15-year-old boy who killed a teenager in a gang attack claimed he had stabbed people before, jurors have heard. Jack Woodley, 18, was punched, kicked and stamped on by 10 youths before the teenager stabbed him with a "Rambo-style" knife, Newcastle Crown Court heard. The defendant admits manslaughter but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Pensioner arrested after dismembered body found

A pensioner has been arrested on suspicion of killing and dismembering a 68-year-old woman she met online. An adult female torso was found in a bag inside a shopping trolley near 83-year-old Harvey Marcelin's apartment in Brooklyn, New York. She has now been charged with second degree murder and concealment...
PUBLIC SAFETY

