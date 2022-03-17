A46 murder probe: Two more charged over fatal crash

NORRISTOWN, Pa. -- A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly crash that killed another man and left several others seriously injured in Montgomery County. According to a release from Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele and Cheltenham Township Police Chief John Slavin, police arrested Alexander Koenigsberg, 18, of Huntingdon Valley for homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, aggravated assault and other charges in connection to a one-car crash that killed Nicholas Bednarek, 20, of Abington.
