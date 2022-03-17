ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercy Medical Center celebrates third continual safety score

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Mercy Medical Center team celebrated the hospital’s third “Grade A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade through a Saint Patrick’s themed day event.

In a news release from Mercy Medical Center, employees were congratulated for their efforts by members of Mercy’s Executive Leadership team. The Leapfrog movement contributes to the improvement of the health care system. Hospitals across the United States have submitted safety data to Leapfrog for assessment. The Grade A score that was given showcased Mercy Medical’s achievements in giving patients a safe environment of care through protocols. Grades are updated twice a year, both in the fall and spring.

“Receiving a third consecutive “A” safety grade from Leapfrog is not only an unprecedented accomplishment, it also demonstrates Mercy’s strong ‘across-the-board’ commitment to our patients – a commitment that permeates every level of our organization, from leadership, affiliated and employed primary care providers and specialists, hospital-based providers, to all support staff. We are very grateful for this team effort,” said Deborah Bitsoli, MBA, CPA, President, Mercy Medical Center and Trinity Health Of New England Medical Group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1itCfM_0eiO681p00
Courtesy of Trinity Health of New England, Mercy Medical Center

Michelle Theroux, Board Chair for Mercy Medical Center added her support to the event and greeted colleagues. “I’m thrilled to celebrate this extraordinary milestone with everyone here at Mercy. The third consecutive ‘A’ safety grade from Leapfrog is clear evidence of our overarching dedication to high quality care and patient safety,” she said.

The former President of Mercy Medical Center wrote, “Congratulations to all Mercy colleagues on this tremendous achievement. While patient safety is always a critical element to high quality patient care, it became especially vital with the additional burden of protecting patients and staff from the ravages of COVID-19. You all clearly met the challenge, and this third consecutive ‘A’ grade is truly a cause for rejoicing. On behalf of the Sisters of Providence, thank you and know that we are proud of every one of you.”

