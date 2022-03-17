ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Cuomo open to running for New York governor again

 2 days ago
© New York governor's office

Andrew Cuomo on Thursday during an address delivered at a church said he's “open” to mounting another run for New York governor.

“I’m open to all options,” Cuomo said, according to Bloomberg, after being asked if he was planning to run for governor again.

Cuomo, a Democrat, resigned in August in the wake of a sexual harassment investigation conducted by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Her report concluded that Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women while in office.

He also implied that he would be open to creating his own political party for a gubernatorial run, saying, “I’ve done it before. My father’s done it before.”

Cuomo’s address to the church denounced “intolerance and extremism on both sides of the political aisle.”

“We saw it first with the Republican’s Tea Party which proclaimed an uncompromising radical position and insisted on compliance and discipline,” said Cuomo. “We see it now with the Democratic Party with the extremists dictating radical positions which in many ways are driving the Democratic Party.”

Cuomo continued: “One manifestation of the extremism is this so-called cancel culture. Cancel culture says if you don’t agree with me and my point of view you should be canceled. It is communicated through social media quickly and effectively and it demonizes anyone who doesn’t agree with their position.”

Later in his speech, Cuomo called on his listeners to “stand up to the extremists” and “cancel the cancel culture.”

Cuomo made similar remarks in a recent address to God’s Battalion of Prayer Church in Brooklyn, saying that politics and the Democratic Party have become “so mean and extreme.”

He also hinted at a run for governor in releasing a political ad, alleging that “Political attacks won” and “New Yorkers lost a proven leader” in his resignation from office.

Cuomo has repeatedly denied all accusations of sexual harassment and continues to make public appearances including addresses to local churches.

Debra Lewis
1d ago

Really what balls. Comumo you are a murder of seniors. Do you really believe people are going to vote for you. Wow. Not.

Holly Lavallee
1d ago

Hasn't he done enough damage to NY. Sounds like to me he is being a spoiled child.And isn't going to be happy until he gets his way.

Barbara Mann
1d ago

Has he forgotten about all the Seniors he MURDERED, well creepy como I'm sure the People of N.Y. haven't.

