Chicago, IL

Nearly 1.6 million Illinois Facebook users could get their $400 checks soon after appeals court upholds $650 million settlement

By Robert Channick, Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago

More than a year after a landmark $650 million Facebook privacy settlement was approved, checks for $397 each may finally be arriving for nearly 1.6 million Illinois users of the social media platform.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit in Hawaii issued a ruling Thursday upholding the class-action settlement over Facebook’s alleged violations of Illinois’ biometric privacy law. Barring further appeal, the money will go to Illinois class members within 60 days, according to Chicago attorney Jay Edelson, who filed the lawsuit against Facebook nearly seven years ago.

“We’re gratified that the 9th Circuit rejected the frivolous appeal by a couple of objectors,” Edelson said Thursday. “We expect that their efforts to hold up the settlement are now over and Illinoisans will get the benefit of this historic settlement.”

In February 2021, a California federal judge issued final approval of the $650 million settlement, but the payout was delayed when an appeal was filed on behalf of two Illinois class members, Dawn Frankfother and Cathy Flanagan. The pair objected to the awarding of $97.5 million in attorneys fees, as well as $5,000 incentive awards to the named plaintiffs.

The appeals court heard oral arguments last month and ruled Thursday the district court “did not abuse its discretion” by granting the attorneys fees and incentive awards.

Kendrick Jan, a San Diego attorney representing the appellants, did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

In April 2015, Edelson filed the lawsuit in Cook County Circuit Court on behalf of plaintiff Carlo Licata, alleging the social media giant’s use of facial tagging features without consent was not allowed under Illinois privacy law. The case was moved to Chicago federal court and then California federal court, where it attained class-action status.

The settlement class included about 7 million Facebook users in Illinois for whom the social network created and stored a face template after June 7, 2011. To qualify, Facebook users had to live in the state for at least six months over the previous nine years. More than one in five eligible Illinois Facebook users filed a claim.

Estimates of the payouts to class members have ranged between $350 and $400 as the settlement took shape. Edelson said the final tally after expenses and fees will come in at $397 for each class member.

In November, Facebook announced it would shut down its facial recognition system amid “growing concerns” over the widespread use of the technology. As a result, Facebook said it planned to delete more than a billion facial recognition templates it had stored, putting an end to the feature that automatically recognized if people’s faces appear in memories, photos or videos.

The Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, which was passed in 2008, is considered the strictest in the U.S. and requires companies to get permission before using technologies such as facial recognition and fingerprint scans to identify customers.

The Illinois act includes a private right of action, which allows individuals to sue for damages when they allege privacy violations under the law. Several attempts by legislators to weaken the biometric privacy act and make it harder to bring lawsuits have failed.

In addition to Facebook, there have been a number of high-profile lawsuits brought under the law. Last summer, Six Flags Great America agreed to pay $36 million to settle a class-action privacy lawsuit over the use of fingerprint scanners at the entry gates of the Gurnee theme park.

Last month, Texas filed a complaint in state court alleging Facebook’s facial recognition technology captured the biometric identifiers of Texans without their consent, a violation of the state’s own 2009 biometric privacy law.

The lawsuit was brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, as the state’s biometric identifier act does not allow for private right of action.

Ben Whiting, a partner at Chicago-based law firm Keller Lenkner, which is representing Texas in its Facebook lawsuit, said the courts have been “consistent” on upholding state biometric privacy laws.

“The law right now is as strong as it has ever been,” Whiting said. “I don’t think that there’s any indication that the courts are going to change course on that in the future.”

Alexandra Franco, a professor at Chicago-Kent College of Law and an expert on privacy law, said the $650 million Facebook decision would deter other companies from using biometric technology without consent in Illinois.

Franco said she expects more states to follow Illinois’ lead and adopt their own biometric privacy laws in the wake of the Facebook settlement.

But as people become increasingly “desensitized” to using fingerprints and facial recognition for everything from accessing their smartphones to buying a cup of coffee, privacy laws can only act as guardrails, slowing the inexorable advance of biometric technology in everyday life, Franco said.

“I do see that eventually, states will be adopting models closer to the Illinois model, which in the future could slow down the indiscriminate use of these technologies, and at least could make these businesses think twice about potentially misusing, sharing or selling the data to other businesses or third parties,” Franco said.

rchannick@chicagotribune.com

Comments / 16

Richard McFadden
1d ago

it seems that FB doesn't care very much for my comments even though their truthful to the best of my knowledge . so tired of being censored.

Reply(8)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
