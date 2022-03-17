New City pub shares story of pandemic hardships as St. Patrick's Day celebrations return

News 12 visited River Court on Main in New City this St. Patrick's Day to see how the Irish pub is faring after two years of hardship.

In 2020, there were empty tables and 1,200 pounds of corned beef, cabbage and potatoes that went untouched. They were signs of the lockdown New York entered just days before St. Patrick's Day two years ago.

In 2022, things have drastically changed. Co-owner Bridget Lyons says she wished she knew then what she knows now - that she would have a packed bar and not a table to spare on St. Patrick's Day 2022.

"It's amazing. This is the buildup, the countdown, this great day of our heritage and our culture, and everyone is Irish today and it's just overwhelming," she says.

Patrons were in high spirits. News 12 even found Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann sitting down with a plate of corned beef and potatoes.

"It's really great to see the restaurants are really starting to come back and people are coming out. It's night and day to just a couple of years ago," he said.

The town closed streets during the pandemic to allow restaurants to host outdoor dining, and Bridget says customers ordered takeout and bought gift cards. Every little bit helped.

"People actually ordered food for the sake of ordering to keep businesses open, people gave donations any way they could help," she says.

Judging by the size of the crowd there Thursday, there will likely be no leftovers this year.