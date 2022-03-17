Daughter takes legal action, says Bronx nursing home resident killed father

A daughter who says her father was killed by another Bronx nursing home resident last year is now suing.

Annemarie Godfreys says that Pinnacle Multicare Nursing is to blame for the wrongful death of her 83-year-old father, who had dementia.

Godfrey’s father was allegedly beaten to death by Clifton Bourne, another patient with dementia, and Godfrey’s neighbor at the nursing home on May 21.

She filed a lawsuit Tuesday with her attorney Jesse Capell.

The suit alleges wrongful death, multiple violations of New York state public health laws, negligence and malpractice. It comes after the Department of Health released a report on the nursing home that found it did not carry out proper safety and security practices.

"Mr. Godfrey deserved more than this. The family wants to make sure no one else has to receive a phone call like that. The most important thing for them is they want people to know what happened to their father, what can happen in facilities like that and that changes are made to protect patients like Mr. Godfrey,” said Capell.