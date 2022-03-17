ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Daughter takes legal action, says Bronx nursing home resident killed father

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BQDOs_0eiO5F1200

A daughter who says her father was killed by another Bronx nursing home resident last year is now suing.

Annemarie Godfreys says that Pinnacle Multicare Nursing is to blame for the wrongful death of her 83-year-old father, who had dementia.

Godfrey’s father was allegedly beaten to death by Clifton Bourne, another patient with dementia, and Godfrey’s neighbor at the nursing home on May 21.

She filed a lawsuit Tuesday with her attorney Jesse Capell.

The suit alleges wrongful death, multiple violations of New York state public health laws, negligence and malpractice. It comes after the Department of Health released a report on the nursing home that found it did not carry out proper safety and security practices.

"Mr. Godfrey deserved more than this. The family wants to make sure no one else has to receive a phone call like that. The most important thing for them is they want people to know what happened to their father, what can happen in facilities like that and that changes are made to protect patients like Mr. Godfrey,” said Capell.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
News 12

Authorities: Fentanyl, cocaine seized from Torrington home

A search warrant executed in Torrington on Friday resulted in the seizure of 1,181 blue pills believed to contain fentanyl. The pills were tested and showed a presumptive positive result for containing fentanyl. Approximately 110 wax folds containing an off-white colored powdery substance were found. The wax folds were tested and showed a presumptive positive result for fentanyl.
TORRINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malpractice#The Department Of Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Department of Health
News 12

News 12

59K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy