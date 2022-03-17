ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

P&O Ferries sacks 800 staff on video call

The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

P&O Ferries has suspended its sailings after making all UK seafaring employees redundant with immediate effect.

The ferry operator, which was bought by Dubai-based logistics giant DP World in 2019, cancelled sailings “for the next few days”, including on its route between Scotland and Northern Ireland, and sacked 800 of its staff on a video call shared by BBC South East .

The company says it’s losing £100m a year. “In its current state, P&O Ferries is not a viable business,” a spokesperson said.

Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mutiny on the Humber! P&O Ferries captain draws up gangplanks and REFUSES to let new staff board in Hull after bosses sent in heavies with handcuffs, sacked workers over Zoom and left chaos at ports with services cancelled for up to 10 DAYS

Are you a staff member or holidaymaker affected by P&O Ferries' decision?. A defiant captain of a P&O Ferries boat locked down his ship and refused to let anyone aboard after the shipping giant told 800 crew members their jobs were going to cheaper agency staff over a Zoom call.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Call#Uk#P O Ferries#Dp World#Bbc South East
Shropshire Star

Downing Street warns P&O Ferries it is ‘looking very closely’ at sackings

Eight hundred members of staff were fired without notice on Thursday and replaced with cheaper agency workers. Downing Street has warned P&O Ferries it is “looking very closely” at the legality of its decision to sack 800 seafarers. The staff were fired without notice on Thursday and replaced...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
Place
Dubai
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
The Independent

P&O Ferries: Returning £10m furlough cash after mass sacking ‘right thing to do’, says minister

Boris Johnson’s government cannot force P&O Ferries to reinstate the 800 workers sacked without notice, a minister has admitted, as he called on the company to return £10m in furlough cash.Defence minister James Heappey said it would be “right” for the firm to hand back money claimed during the Covid pandemic – and suggested the government was looking at ways to reclaim it.“It certainly feels to me that it would be the right thing to do for P&O to hand that money back,” the minister told Times Radio. “I’m sure that colleagues at the Treasury and Department for Transport...
ECONOMY
BBC

P&O Ferries: Port of Liverpool protesters slam sackings as disgusting

Protesters who demonstrated against P&O Ferries' decision to sack 800 staff without notice have said the dismissal was "disgusting" and "disgraceful". The RMT union staged a protest at the Port of Liverpool, where P&O operates a route to Dublin, on Friday. P&O Ferries' staff were told via a video message...
ADVOCACY
BBC

Sacked P&O Hull ferry crew leave ship after protest

The crew of a ferry docked in Hull have finally left the ship after earlier occupying the vessel in protest over being sacked by P&O. Union officials said the captain of The Pride of Hull raised the gangway after he and his crew were told of their dismissal via a Zoom call this morning.
ADVOCACY
BBC

P&O Ferry customers face stressful changes

People travelling with P&O Ferries have been warned of "significant disruption" to their journeys, after the company announced it was laying off 800 workers. Frustrated customers have spoken to the BBC about cancelled trips, last-minute texts, and their anger over the treatment of employees. John and Helen Carson were in...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

I feel fined! Ringo Starr's granddaughter, 36, is ordered to pay £440 for practising with her band during lockdown but asks if she will be let off if Boris Johnson is cleared of breaking Covid rules

Ringo Starr's granddaughter was ordered to pay £440 for practising with her band during lockdown - but has asked if the fine can be 'overturned if Boris Johnson is cleared of breaking Covid rules', a court has heard. Tatia Starkey, 36, who is the daughter of Ringo’s son Zak,...
CELEBRITIES
simpleflying.com

Wizz Air Invites Sacked P&O Ferries Workers To Recruitment Days

With the recent and immediate downsizing of P&O Ferries, Wizz Air hopes to capitalize on the situation. The airline is treating it as an opportunity to grow its own workforce with experienced transportation industry workers. As such, Wizz Air is inviting affected employees to attend an upcoming recruitment drive. Shock...
ECONOMY
BBC

Gatwick Express: Non-stop train service to London resumes

Non-stop trains from London to Gatwick Airport running seven days a week are scheduled to resume next month after more than two years. Gatwick Express was suspended in March 2020 as passengers numbers dipped due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The service resumed on weekdays in December, but was axed two...
TRAFFIC
KEYT

P&O Ferries mass firings of UK crew members outrage unions

LONDON (AP) — Unions are protesting at British ports after major ferry operator P&O Ferries fired 800 U.K. crew members to replace them with cheaper contract staff. P&O has canceled all its ferry crossings between Britain and continental Europe, threatening to disrupt the movement of travelers and goods in key routes across the English Channel and North Sea for days. The British government has expressed outrage at the mass firings but suggested it could do little to reverse them. P&O said it had no choice but to cut costs after posting a $132 million loss last year. The opposition Labour Party demanded Britain’s Conservative government claw back the $5.6 million it gave the company in emergency funding during the pandemic.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

P&O Ferries: Government investigates ‘appalling’ mass sacking of workers amid angry protests

Angry protests against P&O Ferries were held across Britain on Friday as the government announced it is investigating whether the firm broke the law with its “appalling” decision to sack 800 seafarers.Demonstrations were held in Dover, Liverpool, Hull and Larne in Northern Ireland and outside the London head office of Dubai-based parent firm DP World amid growing anger at the sudden sacking of staff with no notice.Attempts are being made to replace them with cheaper agency workers, but the company is facing a backlash, including calls for a boycott of its services.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told the firm it had...
ECONOMY
NBC News

Graphic: Russia stored large amounts of money with many countries. Hundreds of billions of it are now frozen.

Welcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals. Russia’s central bank had large amounts of money stored in assets from other countries, data from the Bank of Russia shows. But after sanctions from many of those countries targeted Russia’s foreign reserves, the decision to keep so many assets overseas is now coming back to bite Russia.
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

553K+
Followers
188K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy