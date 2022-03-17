ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Ukrainian refugees get exemption from Trump-era border lockdown, memo says

By Andrew Feinberg
The Independent
 2 days ago

The Biden administration is letting US border agents exempt Ukrainian refugees from the Trump-era policy that has kept most South and Central American migrants from seeking asylum since March 2020.

An 11 March Customs and Border Protection (CBP) memorandum authorises officers, on a “case-by-case basis,” to exempt Ukrainian nationals who arrive at US land border crossings from expulsion under a provision of US law — known as Title 42 — which both the Trump and Biden administrations have used to rapidly remove migrants encountered by Border Patrol agents from the US on public health grounds, specifically to prevent spread of Covid-19.

“The Department of Homeland Security recognises that the unjustified Russian war of aggression in Ukraine has created a humanitarian crisis,” wrote Matthew Davies, the Customs and Border Protection director for admissibility and passenger programs.

“Non-citizens who are in possession of a valid Ukrainian passport or other valid Ukrainian identity document, and absent risk factors associated with national security or public safety, may be considered for exception from Title 42 under this guidance”.

The Centers for Disease Control — the agency responsible for issuing the public health order invoking the Trump-era migrant ban – recently relaxed its own criteria to exempt unaccompanied, non-citizen children from expulsion, but immigration advocates and activists have been pressuring the White House to lift the expulsion order entirely.

Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has plunged Europe into the worst refugee crisis it has seen since the close of the Second World War.

According to the United Nations, more than 3 million Ukrainians have fled their country to avoid the death and destruction inflicted by Russian forces since the invasion began last month.

While US President Joe Biden has vowed to welcome Ukrainian refugees “with open arms,” thus far the United States has not been a major destination for Ukrainians, the vast majority of whom have fled via land crossings to neighbouring countries such as Poland.

But according to Newsweek , those few who’ve fled to the US from Ukraine have found themselves in Immigrations and Customs Enforcement detention, and several Ukrainians who have fled to Mexico in hopes of crossing into the United States by land said they were unaware of whether they’d be summarily expelled from the country upon arrival.

The Independent has contacted the State Department for information on how many Ukrainian refugees have entered the US since the start of Russia’s invasion, but did not receive a reply before this article was published.

Asked about the dearth of Ukrainian refugees entering the US at a press briefing on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Mr Biden is “willing” and “happy” to receive Ukrainian refugees, but stressed that administration’s response to the refugee crisis — including allocation of the $4bn in aid authorised by Congress earlier this week — has been focused on providing “humanitarian assistance” to support the millions who’ve fled to neighbouring countries.

She added that because the “vast, vast majority of refugees” fleeing Ukraine wish to remain in Europe, that is where the US government’s attention has been thus far.

News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
FOXBusiness

The key to saving Ukraine and defeating Putin may lie in Pennsylvania

Interested in ending Vladimir Putin’s reign of terror in Ukraine, as the world’s largest geopolitical threat? Unleash Pennsylvania’s extraordinary amount of clean, efficient natural gas. Pennsylvania is an energy powerhouse. The Keystone State is the nation’s largest net exporter of electricity, the second-largest producer of natural gas,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Joe Manchin seen swiping on iPad while Marjorie Taylor Greene looks for phone during Zelensky’s speech

As Ukraine’s embattled president spoke to the United States Congress, some lawmakers appeared more captivated by their devices than by the address.In one viral video clip, Senator Joe Manchin swiped on his iPad as Volodymyr Zelensky spoke. In another, Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared not to participate in a standing ovation for the Ukrainian leader, instead rooting around for her phone.In the video of Mr Manchin, Mr Zelensky can be heard begging Congress for help fending off the Russian invasion.“We are asking for a reply, for an answer to this terror from the whole world,” the Ukrainian leader says,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
iheart.com

Biden Admin Wants US Border Patrol Agents Deployed To Europe

There’s a crisis at the Southern border and it has been for more than a year. But for the second time in less than 6-months, the Biden administration wants to divert Customs and Border Protection officers from the southern border crisis to an overseas conflict. They want to send...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS DFW

President Biden Declines Texas Meeting With Family Of Former U.S. Marine Jailed In Russia Trevor Reed

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two and a half years after their son, former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed was sentenced to nine years for allegedly assaulting a Russian police officer, Reed’s parents are demonstrating in Fort Worth to remind people of his plight. US ex-marine Trevor Reed, charged with attacking police, stands inside a defendants’ cage during his verdict hearing at Moscow’s Golovinsky district court on July 30, 2020. (credit: Dimitar DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images) This after they say President Joe Biden declined their request to meet with them during his visit on March 8, 2022 to the Lone Star state. “For months now, we...
FORT WORTH, TX
Daily Beast

Ukrainian-American Actress Mila Kunis Says Russians Are Not the Enemy

Mila Kunis is speaking out about her Ukrainian roots in a new interview with Maria Shriver. Along with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, the actress is hoping to raise $30 million to support Ukrainian refugees escaping the devastation of the Russian invasion. Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983, and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

