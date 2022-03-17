ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

David Carrick: Met police officer accused of 41 sex offences against 11 victims as new charges added

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BzbO7_0eiO53VZ00

A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with a total of 41 sex offences , including rape, coercive and controlling behaviour, and sexual assault.

David Carrick, 47, has previously been accused of 29 offences against 10 victims, but was charged with a further 12 offences on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation by the Hertfordshire Constabulary.

Seven of the new accusations relate to one of the existing 10 victims, while the remaining five relate to an eleventh victim.

Mr Carrick will appear via video link at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday 21 March.

The charges against the officer have arisen over the course of eight years in total, with the earliest alleged assault dating back to 2003 and the most recent in 2021.

The accusations include four counts of sexual assault, six counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration and one count of attempted rape.

The Met said PC Carrick was arrested by Hertfordshire Constabulary in October 2021 and he was immediately suspended from the force.

It added that, prior to his suspension, Mr Carrick was attached to the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command (PaDP) - a unit responsible for providing officers (both armed and unarmed) to protect Westminster Palace.

The force said it recognises that these are “extremely serious and concerning allegations” and that referrals have been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) amid the ongoing investigation.

It added that the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards continues to “monitor developments closely” and will offer support to Hertfordshire officers.

The Met said that any misconduct proceedings will await the outcome of the criminal case.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Met Police officers who strip searched Black schoolgirl under investigation

Three Metropolitan Police constables are under investigation for misconduct over their roles in either conducting or supervising the strip-search of a Black schoolgirl.The student, known as Child Q, was subjected to “traumatic” degradation by officers while on her period after being wrongly suspected of carrying cannabis, according to a safeguarding report which also found that racism “likely played a factor”. She was forced to spread her legs, use her hands to spread her buttock cheeks, and cough.Staff members at her Hackney-based secondary school called the police after falsely alleging drug possession; the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Hackney schoolgirl strip-searched by Met Police was taken out of exam

A 15-year-old black schoolgirl strip-searched by police was pulled out of an exam so the "traumatic incident" could take place, a safeguarding report says. Teachers at her Hackney school called the Met Police after wrongly suspecting her of carrying cannabis in 2020. The report found the search, without another adult...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Carrick
BBC

Strip-search of girl should be gross misconduct case - London mayor

A strip-search of a 15-year-old girl by police at her school in east London should be looked at as a case of gross misconduct, the mayor of London says. Teachers at her Hackney school called the Met Police after wrongly suspecting her of carrying cannabis in 2020. A safeguarding report...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

'Monster' who killed Northwich toddler guilty of manslaughter

A man whose deadly attack on a toddler left her with a catastrophic brain injury "akin to a road traffic collision or multi-storey fall" has been found guilty of manslaughter. Brandon Heath attacked the 22-month-old girl at a house in Northwich, while her mother gave a friend a lift on 30 August 2020, Cheshire Police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Offences#Sex#Metropolitan Police#Iopc
BBC

Warwickshire PC charged over contact with domestic abuse victim

A police officer is set to appear in court accused of inappropriate contact with a domestic abuse victim. PC Pervinder Mann, of Warwickshire Police, was investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). The 53-year-old, based in Leamington, has been charged with misconduct in public office and perverting the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Altrincham 'manipulative' domestic abuser jailed for 18 years

A "dangerous and manipulative" man who subjected his partner to three years of physical, sexual, mental and financial abuse has been jailed for 18 years. Philip Daly, 42, was found guilty at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court of two counts of rape, five sexual offences, eight counts of assault, and controlling and coercive behaviour.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jack Woodley death: Teen attacked by gang after refusing fight

An 18-year-old man was killed by a gang who attacked him from behind after he refused to fight, a court has heard. Jack Woodley was punched, kicked and stamped on by 10 youths before a 15-year-old boy stabbed him with a "Rambo-style" knife, Newcastle Crown Court heard. A girl with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Student officer would have faced sack over indecent images of children

A former student police officer who admitted making indecent images of children would have been sacked had he not resigned, a misconduct hearing concluded. Devices owned by Keel Walker, 21, were seized soon after he joined West Midlands Police last year. He was immediately suspended from duty, the force said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Manchester fly-tipper fined after being caught on CCTV

A woman who was caught on CCTV dumping bags of rubbish on a Manchester street has been fined more than £600. Keighley Whyte was spotted fly-tipping on New Viaduct Street in Ancoats and Beswick in June 2020. The 27-year-old, of Tartan Street, Clayton, admitted the offence at Manchester Magistrates'...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Christopher Hughes murder probe: Five charged after man found dead

Five men have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder after a man was found dead near a road. The body of Christopher Hughes, 37, from Wigan, was found in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, on 22 February, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. A post-mortem examination found he died due to serious injuries,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man jailed over Mersham beer festival toilet rape

A man has been jailed for the rape of a woman in a portable toilet at a Kent beer festival. Parrie Jacob, 24, of Herons Way in Hythe, attacked the woman at the event in Mersham in July 2019. He had tried to kiss her at the event, before she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Barton assault trial delayed after wife writes letter to prosecutors

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton’s trial for allegedly assaulting his wife during a drunken row has been delayed after she wrote a letter to prosecutors in a bid to “exculpate” her husband, a court has heard.The former Premier League footballer’s barrister Simon Csoka QC said Georgia Barton now claims she was injured accidentally when friends intervened in the argument with her husband after drinking “four or five bottles of wine each”.Barton, 39, was due to stand trial at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court, in south-west London, on Friday for a single count of assault by beating.He is alleged to have grabbed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bromsgrove woman's grave 'missed by police diggers'

The body of a woman allegedly murdered by her husband was not found for more than six months when a police dig did not go deep enough, a court heard. Nezam Salangy is on trial at Worcester Crown Court accused of killing Zobaidah Salangy in March 2020 and burying her in woodland.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

553K+
Followers
188K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy