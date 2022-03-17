David Carrick: Met police officer accused of 41 sex offences against 11 victims as new charges added

A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with a total of 41 sex offences , including rape, coercive and controlling behaviour, and sexual assault.

David Carrick, 47, has previously been accused of 29 offences against 10 victims, but was charged with a further 12 offences on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation by the Hertfordshire Constabulary.

Seven of the new accusations relate to one of the existing 10 victims, while the remaining five relate to an eleventh victim.

Mr Carrick will appear via video link at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday 21 March.

The charges against the officer have arisen over the course of eight years in total, with the earliest alleged assault dating back to 2003 and the most recent in 2021.

The accusations include four counts of sexual assault, six counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration and one count of attempted rape.

The Met said PC Carrick was arrested by Hertfordshire Constabulary in October 2021 and he was immediately suspended from the force.

It added that, prior to his suspension, Mr Carrick was attached to the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command (PaDP) - a unit responsible for providing officers (both armed and unarmed) to protect Westminster Palace.

The force said it recognises that these are “extremely serious and concerning allegations” and that referrals have been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) amid the ongoing investigation.

It added that the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards continues to “monitor developments closely” and will offer support to Hertfordshire officers.

The Met said that any misconduct proceedings will await the outcome of the criminal case.