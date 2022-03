HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System Academy will be functioning next year, if everything remains on schedule. "We are looking at opening up a childcare academy for the employees of the healthcare system," said director Penny Stoss. "That would include the hospital, Health E-Quip, Hospice and Horizons, with goals of hopefully being able to open it out even further to more of our medical professionals. Right now, Reno County is extremely short on childcare slots."

