Avatar: The Last Airbender's Avatar Studios has made a very important new staff addition by bringing on a veteran from Voltron: Legendary Defender and Star Trek: Prodigy! The fan favorite animated franchise has been enjoying a renaissance over the last few years as following its streaming releases with Netflix and Paramount+, fans were able to either re-experience the series or finally catch it for the first time. It was then announced that the franchise would be continuing with a whole new universe of projects under the umbrella of the brand new Avatar Studios with original creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko playing a major role.

COMICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO