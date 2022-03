Shares of Beyond Meat have fallen by a fresh ~10% after reporting Q4 results, and are also down more than 30% year to date. In the current market, there's a lot of "throwing the baby out with the bathwater" going on among growth stocks, with a lot of high-quality names on fire sale. When it comes to Beyond Meat (BYND), however, this once-hyped stock has seen a deserved fall from grace. No longer the shiny IPO and cult-following brand that it once was, Beyond Meat has seen a massive loss of investor confidence over the past year - not only because the market has shifted away from growth stocks, but simply also because Beyond Meat has quite nearly stopped growing.

RETAIL ・ 13 DAYS AGO