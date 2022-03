According to the New York Times best-selling book about the Housewives by a man who is as hung as he is handsome (which means his member is shorter than Teresa’s temper), the husbands on the Real Frank Sinatras of the PATH Train are the only husbands in the whole franchise who get a paycheck. Traditionally on the show, the men and children over the age of 18 get a stipend for the season for participating. That’s why we see Joe Gorga and Gia Giudice in confessionals. That’s also why we always see the guys hanging out while the women are away. They may actually be friends and get along, but the reason the cameras are there is that Sirens Media, who makes the show, is getting their money’s worth.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO