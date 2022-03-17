ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Lake’s Postseason Run Ends in State Semifinals Against Ypsilanti Arbor Prep

By Matthew Doyle
 2 days ago
EAST LANSING — Glen Lake faced Ypsilanti Arbor Prep in the state semifinals for the second time since 2018, and the Lakers lost to the Gators, 57-44.

Glen Lake trailed by just two points in the third quarter, but Arbor Prep went on a 12-0 run and never looked back.

“It sucks but we made it pretty far,” Glen Lake senior Jessica Robbins said. “I mean it’s always been a goal to get to Breslin so even though we lost, I’m still really proud of everybody that contributed. I mean, what can you do?”

Grace Bradford led the Lakers with 17 points and 13 rebounds. She also had the lone three-pointer made by Glen Lake in the semifinal game.

“I’m super proud of our whole team and how up to this point, we were undefeated,” Bradford said. “We never gave up throughout this game. That was our motto, to push through all the obstacles. I felt like we did struggle offensively a little bit but we kept pushing each other.”

“Every single one of these girls, they’ve been together since third grade and that’s a special thing, Glen Lake head coach Jason Bradford said. “They step on the floor. They know what the meaning of winning is.”

Glen Lake ends the year with a 25-1 record.

