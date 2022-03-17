ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Nike Air Max 90 Appears With A Seasonal, Multicolor Look

By Jovani Hernandez
sneakernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nike Air Max 90 isn’t the focal point of the brand’s Air Max Day 2022 celebration, but it continues to emerge in handfuls of new, fresh styles. Recently, a multicolor option has surfaced, featuring hits of red, blue and...

sneakernews.com

sneakernews.com

Nike Reveals Air Max 1 Releases For Air Max Day 2022

With Air Max Day 2022 falling on Saturday, March 26th, sneakerheads around the globe have been preparing their freshest Air Max kicks for their current rotation while taking to social media to show off the depth of their collections. Well, it looks like those collections are getting a bit deeper because Nike just confirmed three major Air Max 1 releases for Air Max Day 2022.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Nike Covers the Air Max 97 in Pastel Corduroy

One of the most beloved silhouettes in the Air Max lineage returns in a new pastel colorway. The Nike Air Max 97 “Bright Side” joins similarly constructed Dunk Low and Air Force 1 Low silhouettes, all which feature dusty, muted colorways and corduroy textiles. Shades of coral, orange...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021 Gets Wild With Leopard Prints

While no longer the newest partly-recycled proposition from the Swoosh, the Nike VaporMax Flyknit 2021 continues to win over countless consumers for its comfort and eco-consciousness. Recently, the lifestyle-focused silhouette appeared in a classic mix of “Black” and crimson tones, complete with leopard print detailing around the heel. The shoes...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Dunk Low Appears With Graffiti-Inspired Details

Over the last 37 years, the Nike Dunk Low has gone from basketball staple to streetwear icon. Recently, a pair covered in graffiti-reminiscent details emerged, suggesting the Swoosh is nodding to the design’s importance as the latter. Canvas-like panels appear all across the latest take on Peter Moore’s beloved...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nicole McLaughlin Teases Her Own Reebok Shoe

Upcycling queen Nicole McLaughlin has amassed a global fanbase for her deftness in creating something out of nothing. Drawing curious onlookers, fellow DIYers, and the world’s top creatives, McLaughlin’s ability to fashion used goods into actual wearable fashion has rendered her services indispensable to the culture, and the roster of partners she’s worked with, both in the sneaker and apparel industry, is proof that she’s truly revolutionized the way brands create product.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Max Pre-Day Is Ready For Earth Day 2022

Although the Swoosh is prepping for Air Max Day 2022, it also has its sights on Earth Day, as suggested by a newly-surfaced Nike Air Max Pre-Day. Predominantly clad in varying shades of light brown, the mesh and suede proposition indulges in rich green flair across its profile swooshes, Air Max unit and outsole. At a glance, the old school design doesn’t have much of a connection to the April 22nd holiday, but a look at the pair’s sock-liners reveals an aerial image of land covered in greenery. The silhouette may be part of a larger collection honoring Earth Day, but even if it isn’t, it’s sure to compel countless consumers to add it to their footwear rotation ahead of summer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Concepts Once Again Partners With Nike on an Air Max 1 Collab

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Longtime partners Concepts and Nike have joined forces yet again, and just like their most recent project, the duo is dropping a new iteration of the classic Air Max 1. Hot on the heels of last week’s Concepts x Nike Air Max 1 “Mellow” release, the Boston-bred boutique and the sportswear giant teamed up for another nostalgia-driven Air Max 1 arriving exclusively at Concepts before week’s end. According to Concepts, this “Heavy” iteration of...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Concepts x Nike Air Max 1 “Heavy” Releases On March 12th

Boston-based Concepts and NIKE, Inc. aren’t strangers to one another. Over the last two decades, both parties have created some of the most celebrated rooted-in-storytelling propositions in the sportswear scene. The New England institution, however, is taking a break from its Nike SB and Nike Basketball efforts and switching over to the Nike Air Max 1, helping celebrate its 35th anniversary by dressing it up in garb inspired by the music festival scene of the 1960s.
BOSTON, MA
Footwear News

Kimora Lee Simmons Goes Sporty-Casual in ‘Pulp Fiction’ Shirt, Stretch Pants and Nike Air Max Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kimora Lee Simmons shows how to go casual and sporty. The businesswoman was spotted in Los Angeles on Friday in chic style. Simmons elected to keep it simple in a white T-shirt that had an eye-catching print of the ‘90s cult-classic film “Pulp Fiction.” The top was short-sleeved and included a crew neckline. On the lower half, she went with black stretch pants that added a functional twist. She completed everything with white Nike...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

“Celestine Blue” Gets This Greyscale Nike Air Huarache Ready For Spring

Given its neoprene construction, the Nike Air Huarache is one of the brand’s most common spring and summer footwear options. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s important design has emerged in shades of grey accompanied by a spring-ready “Celestine Blue”-reminiscent color. The mix of materials across the upper indulge...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

sacai Brings Out Their Nike Blazer Low Collab In Two Neutral-Dominant Colorways

While sacai has progressed forward from the LDWaffle — creating the Vaporwaffle and soon a similarly modified Cortez — the Japanese label has yet to leave behind the Blazer. Since the silhouette’s first release back in 2019, the brand has only expanded its catalog, currently focusing on the shoe’s low-top trim. Chitose Abe even linked up with renowned artist KAWS on a limited collection, whose vibrant colors are a far cry from the two pairs on the way.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT Gets Hot In Red And Orange

The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT, much like Mids, has undergone quite the boost in popularity. Over the course of the past few months alone, the silhouette has appeared in more than handful of noteworthy colorways, some of which even rival that of its older, original counterpart. And with the modified shoe’s latest appearance, it’s leaning on vibrant, Summer-appropriate hues.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Another Multi-Color Nike Air Max Pre-Day Surfaces

The Nike Air Max Pre-Day doesn’t reinvent the visible Air-cushioned series that debuted in 1987, but it breathes fresh air (no pun intended) into the lineup. Recently, the old school-informed proposition emerged in a “Sail” base overlaid with multiple spring-ready colors. Durable fabric lays the foundation for...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Is Also Accessorizing The Blazer Low With Pearls

Following the lead of the Air Force 1, the Blazer Low, too, will accessorize itself in pearl studs, applying said elegant jewelry across its Swoosh. Polished to a gleam, nine different pearls adorn the logo, alternating in size from small to big and then back again. And through the spectrum, the largest features a debossed check, while the rest proffer much simpler, non-branded surfaces. The rest of the construction, in contrast, is comprised of standard leather panels, all of which are dressed in a light blue shade. And though the laces and tongue are dyed to complement, the midsole deviates in white.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Balenciaga And adidas Might Be Releasing A Triple S Adorned With Three Stripes

Rumors of a Balenciaga x adidas project have been floating around for some time. Considering Demna Gvasalia is often seen in Ye’s circle, it’s not farfetched to think the beloved designer would work with the German Sportswear brand. What’s more, with Gucci — who previously teamed up with Balenci for “The Hacker Project” — having revealed their own collaborative offerings, it’s clear that the Three Stripes intend to deepen their influence in the world of high fashion.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Light Grey Paisley Covers This Upcoming Nike Dunk Low

Paisley has been an obsession of Nike’s for some time, often appearing atop many of their classics. And as it dresses this upcoming Dunk Low, the print does so on a scale far greater than it has prior. Composed in a subtle, light grey shade, the iconic pattern is...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Trainer SC “Auburn” Is Back

The storied cross-training boom in sneakers was probably the most competitive time in the industry. At the turn of the 80s into the 90s, the brands were in an all-out arms race to maintain the power position in the ever-so-important category, giving consumers ample options while looking to multi-sport athletes for inspiration. In the long run, Nike came out on top thanks to the two-sport phenom Bo Jackson and the Air Trainer SC aka the Air Trainer SC III. Remembered for this orange/concord “Auburn” colorway (a nod to Bo’s college days), the Trainer SC marks that significant time in brand history and always seems to turn heads whenever it resurfaces for a release.
LIFESTYLE

