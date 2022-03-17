The Nike Air Max 90 Appears With A Seasonal, Multicolor Look

Following the lead of the Air Force 1, the Blazer Low, too, will accessorize itself in pearl studs, applying said elegant jewelry across its Swoosh. Polished to a gleam, nine different pearls adorn the logo, alternating in size from small to big and then back again. And through the spectrum, the largest features a debossed check, while the rest proffer much simpler, non-branded surfaces. The rest of the construction, in contrast, is comprised of standard leather panels, all of which are dressed in a light blue shade. And though the laces and tongue are dyed to complement, the midsole deviates in white.
