Eagles release, hope to re-sign defensive tackle Fletcher Cox

The Philadelphia Eagles are releasing six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox while hoping to re-sign him on a reworked deal, NFL Network reported Thursday.

His cut has a June 1 designation to save cash against the salary cap, but by releasing him now, the team will save $18 million in guaranteed money.

Cox, 31, is free to talk with other teams, though the Eagles could also negotiate with him for a lower salary.

The Eagles selected Cox No. 12 overall in the NFL draft in 2012, and he’s spent his entire career in Philadelphia.

In 156 career games (150 starts), Cox has tallied 443 tackles, 142 quarterback hits, 58 sacks, 14 forced fumbles and 12 fumble recoveries, and has scored three touchdowns.

Last season, he made 35 tackles and had 3.5 sacks. He was named to the All-Pro team in 2018, when he had 10.5 sacks.

He signed a six-year, $102.6 million contract extension in June 2016.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 1

ClutchPoints

Bengals news: Cincinnati in talks to sign key Joe Burrow protector

The glaring issue for the Cincinnati Bengals last season was on the offensive line. Despite the porous nature of the guys up front, Joe Burrow and Co. staged a run to the Super Bowl, but ultimately came up short in a loss to the Rams. Well, early in free agency, the Bengals are looking to address the need up front, and are in talks with former Cowboys offensive lineman La’el Collins, according to Mike Garafolo.
NFL
