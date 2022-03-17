ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Charter CEO Tom Rutledge’s Pay Rises to $41.8M in 2021

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uemK5_0eiO14X800

Charter Communications chairman and CEO Tom Rutledge received compensation worth $41.8 million in 2021, just up from $38.8 million in 2020 and $8.74 million in 2019.

An SEC filing issued Thursday by Charter, in which John Malone ’s Liberty Broadband owns a big stake, indicated Rutledge’s base salary for 2021 was $2.5 million, a bump up from a year-earlier $2.07 million. The bulk of his overall pay for Rutledge was another year in receiving $30 million in option awards in 2021, after receiving the same amount in 2020.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Rutledge also received $8.9 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation in 2021, up from $6.3 million received a year earlier as part of executive bonus payments.

Charter Vice Chairman John Bickham earned $7.4 million in 2021, down from $36.45 million in 2020 when he was COO. Bickham was named vice chairman in late 2021, ahead of his retirement at the end of 2022.

Senior executive vp David Ellen saw his compensation fall to $9.35 million in 2021, from an overall pay package of $10.78 million in 2020. And Christopher Winfrey, CFO before being named COO, saw his compensation remain virtually unchanged at $11.68 million for 2021, from $11.73 million in 2020.

Elsewhere, newly installed CFO Jessica Fischer earned a total pay package of $3.6 million in 2021. Cord-cutting due to cheaper streaming video services from the likes of Netflix and Amazon continues to impact video subscriber counts for many pay TV companies, while cable giants like Charter add to their Internet customer counts.

Cable operator Charter Communications, in which John Malone’s Liberty Broadband owns a big stake, lost more pay TV subscribers in the fourth quarter than in the year-ago period, while its broadband user growth slowed.

Charter lost 58,000 pay TV subscribers in the final quarter of 2021, compared with a loss of 35,000 in the year-ago period. As of the end of 2021, it had more than 15.83 million total video subscribers.

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s 2021 Pay Package Soars to $246M Ahead of WarnerMedia Merger

The value of Discovery Inc. CEO David Zaslav’s 2021 compensation package soared to $246 million, an enormous jump compared with $37.7 million in 2020 and $45.8 million in 2019. The company disclosed the compensation for Zaslav and other senior executives in a regulatory filing Monday. In May of 2021, Zaslav signed a new employment contract through the end of 2027 that was designed to keep the veteran media executive at the company through its merger with AT&T’s WarnerMedia. The merger is expected to be completed in early Q2, the company says. Stock options that he received related to the extension boosted...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Arnold Schwarzenegger Invokes His Nazi Father in Emotional Message to Russia

Arnold Schwarzenegger released an emotional video Thursday addressed to the people of Russia. The 74-year-old actor and former California governor largely focused on stating the basic facts of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, complete with subtitles, in an attempt to punch through Russian state propaganda.More from The Hollywood ReporterPulse Films' Founders Thomas Benski, Marisa Clifford Leaving Company'Writing With Fire' Directors on Their Oscar-Nominated Doc's Inspiring Subjects: "There's a Whole of Possibilities That They're Creating"Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Vanessa Kirby, Brad Pitt Among 900 New BAFTA Members “I’m sending this message to various different channels to reach my dear Russian friends and the Russian soldiers serving in...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson Sign Petition Urging Bank to Stop Financing Canadian Gas Pipeline

Hollywood celebrities have signed a petition organized to urge the Royal Bank of Canada to stop financing the Coastal GasLink, a gas pipeline set to cut through the Wet’suwet’en territory in northwestern British Columbia without the consent of local hereditary chiefs. The petition, organized by Indigenous Climate Action, is signed by Mark Ruffalo, Leonardo DiCaprio, Taika Waititi, Scarlett Johansson, Jane Fonda and Robert Downey Jr., alongside many other among actors, artists, athletes and musicians putting their name to the open letter that opposes the multibillion-dollar natural gas pipeline project.More from The Hollywood ReporterJane Fonda Launches Climate-Focused Political Action CommitteeSunshine Sachs Renames...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Fischer
Deadline

Charter Chief Tom Rutledge Expects “More Damage” To Hit Pay-TV Bundle, Which Is “More And More Expensive For Customers”

Click here to read the full article. After a conversation covering broadband, wireless spectrum, DOCSIS and other “wonky” corners of Charter Communications’ business, CEO Tom Rutledge saved his pay-TV punches for the closing stretch. “We still think about it a lot,” the exec said of cable TV in a keynote session at Morgan Stanley’s Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. With 15.2 million residential video customers, Charter is the No. 2 cable operator in the U.S., though cord-cutting has steadily trimmed that subscriber base and its business strategy has evolved. “There’s more damage to come in video,” Rutledge said. “There’s nothing about the...
NFL
rigzone.com

Shell CEO Sees Pay Rise in 2021

Looking back over the last 10 years, van Beurden's 2021 total pay figure is still some way off previous CEO pay highs. Shell’s CEO, Ben van Beurden, saw his pay rise last year, the company’s latest annual reports and accounts document has revealed. The CEO’s total remuneration in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pay Tv#Live Tv#Tv Streaming#Streaming Tv#Pay Rises#Charter Communications#Sec#Liberty Broadband#Cfo#Coo
Syracuse.com

Spectrum is raising its cable TV fees again

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Spectrum customers will soon be paying more for cable television. The company has notified customers that, starting March 18, it will raise its monthly “broadcast TV” fee $3, from $18 to $21. It’s a monthly fee that’s grown 9 times as costly since it was first imposed in 2014.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

What the Amazon-MGM Merger Means for Theatrical Windows, Distribution Deals, and That 98-Year-Old Library

Click here to read the full article. Amazon Studios and Prime Video officially welcomed MGM into their sizable Seattle home on Thursday, all for the low, low adoption rate of $8.5 billion. Will the newfangled streaming service and the near-century-old studio (MGM, founded in 1924, has produced more than 4,000 film titles and 17,000 episodes of television) play nice together inside their new living arrangement? Well, for starters, James Bond isn’t about to go straight to the small screen — so theatrical plans won’t be shaken (nor stirred) too much, to paraphrase what an Amazon spokesperson told IndieWire for this story. Amazon...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Ukrainian Actress Oksana Shvets Killed in Russian Rocket Attack

Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets, a famed film and theater performer, has been killed in a Russian rocket attack on a residential building in Kyiv, according to her troupe, the Young Theater. According to media reports, she was 67. “During the rocket shelling of a residential building in Kyiv,” the Young Theater statement reads, “a well-deserved artist of Ukraine Oksana Shvets was killed.” The troupe expressed “unreparable grief” at Shvets’ death.More from The Hollywood ReporterRussia-Backed RT News Channel Has License Revoked in U.K.Box Office: 'The Batman' Gets Off to Sluggish Start in ChinaSteven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw Commit $1M in Ukraine Aid The...
WORLD
Deadline

Netflix Testing Extra Fee For Subscribers Sharing Passwords

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is testing an extra fee for subscribers to share their login credentials outside of their own households. The plan will be tried out in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, beginning in the next few weeks. Adding an extra subscriber will cost 2,380 Chilean Pesos, or $2.97; $2.99 in Costa Rica; and 7.9 Peruvian Sol, or about $2.11. The company said it will take time to evaluate results in the three initial countries before considering a wider rollout of the fees. The long-expected curb on password-sharing comes as Netflix faces a bumpier path to adding...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
geekwire.com

Amazon closes $8.5B MGM deal, its second-largest acquisition ever

Amazon said Thursday that its deal to acquire Hollywood studio MGM, announced in May 2021, has closed. The $8.45 billion deal is Amazon’s second-largest acquisition behind its $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods in 2017. MGM will provide Amazon with more than 4,000 films and 17,000 TV shows that have collectively won more than 180 Academy Awards and 100 Emmys.
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Archewell Audio Decides to Stay at Spotify to Launch First Series

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s podcast studio, Archewell Audio, will stick with its multiyear exclusive Spotify deal despite recent pushback from the royals over the platform’s handling of COVID-19 misinformation. An Archewell Audio spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday that the studio had encouraging conversations with Spotify executives regarding the platform’s misinformation policies and practices. As a result, the studio is moving forward with the production of Archewell’s first podcast series, from the Duchess of Sussex, which is expected to release this summer, the spokesperson said.More from The Hollywood ReporterSpotify's Podcast Staffers Sign Open Letter Saying Audio Giant "Rejected" Inclusion GoalsGuest...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Nanny’ Star Anna Diop Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Anna Diop, who starred in the Sundance competition title Nanny and plays superhero Starfire on the DC Universe series Titans, has signed with CAA. In Nikyatu Jusu’s Nanny, Anna Diop starred as Aisha, a Senegalese woman working as a nanny for an Upper East Side family in New York City and trying to earn enough money to bring her son to the United States. The film premiered at Sundance, where it won the Grand Jury Prize, the first horror film to take the festival’s top honor.More from The Hollywood ReporterGymnastics Star Nia Dennis Signs With CAA (Exclusive)Liz Kingsman, Writer/Performer Behind London's...
MOVIES
MySanAntonio

At the moment Netflix does not contemplate a low-cost subscription with ads

A couple of days ago, the Disney+ streaming service announced that it is analyzing the possibility of offering a low-cost subscription that includes the presence of commercials from other brands. Faced with the declaration, Netflix has marked its position : at the moment there are no plans to incorporate third-party advertising into its business model. The announcement was made by the company's CFO, Spencer Neuman , during his participation in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom conference. The company's top executive assured that, although Netflix has nothing against advertising, its current model does not contemplate it.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Raising Our Voices: Rebecca Hall Receives Outstanding Debut Feature for ‘Passing’

Watch a video of Passing writer-director Rebecca Hall accepting the Raising Our Voices Award for outstanding debut feature for the Netflix film. The Hollywood Reporter’s Raising Our Voices series, presented by Walmart, focuses on emerging artisans from backgrounds that have been historically underrepresented in Hollywood. The featured craftspeople have been selected by THR editors from critically acclaimed films of the awards season.More from The Hollywood ReporterRaising Our Voices: 'Reservation Dogs' Receives Outstanding Television SeriesRaising Our Voices: 'Language Lessons' Receives Outstanding Independent FeatureRaising Our Voices: 'King Richard' Stars Receive Breakthrough Performers Award Best of The Hollywood ReporterLena Dunham on Her First Film in a Decade, Youthful Blind Spots and Hope to Reboot 'Girls'What Ridley Scott Has Learned: "We Don’t Know S***"Lady Gaga on Mining Personal Pain for 'House of Gucci'Click here to read the full article.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Raising Our Voices: ‘Respect’ Receives Outstanding Achievement in Hair, Makeup and Costume Design

Watch a video of Lawrence Davis, Stephanie “Stevie” Martin and Clint Ramos accepting the Raising Our Voices Award for outstanding achievement in hair, makeup and costume design for MGM’s Respect. The Hollywood Reporter’s Raising Our Voices series, presented by Walmart, focuses on emerging artisans from backgrounds that have been historically underrepresented in Hollywood. The featured craftspeople have been selected by THR editors from critically acclaimed films of the awards season.More from The Hollywood ReporterRaising Our Voices: 'Introducing, Selma Blair' Receives Outstanding Achievement in Documentary FilmmakingRaising Our Voices: 'Raya and the Last Dragon' Receives Outstanding Achievement in Animated FilmmakingRaising Our Voices: Rebecca Hall Receives Outstanding Debut Feature for 'Passing' Best of The Hollywood ReporterLena Dunham on Her First Film in a Decade, Youthful Blind Spots and Hope to Reboot 'Girls'What Ridley Scott Has Learned: "We Don’t Know S***"Lady Gaga on Mining Personal Pain for 'House of Gucci'Click here to read the full article.
MAKEUP
The Hollywood Reporter

European TV Giant RTL Posts Record $1.6B Profit, Revenue Gain Amid Streaming Growth, Ad Rebound

A resurgent television advertising market and a booming streaming and production business, along with some major consolidation and asset sales, helped lift full-year results at European television giant RTL Group, which on Thursday reported a record profit of 1.5 billion euro ($1.6 billion) for 2021. The result was more than double the 625 million euro profit from a year earlier and points to a healthy bounce-back for the group, which is investing heavily in its regional operations to compete with fast-expanding global streaming companies.More from The Hollywood ReporterArnold Schwarzenegger Invokes His Nazi Father in Emotional Message to RussiaBhutan's 'Lunana: A Yak...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
protocol.com

Cord cutting is sending TV networks to the cloud

Cord cutting isn’t just changing the way we watch TV; it’s also fundamentally transforming how television networks are operating. This transformation is being driven by a small set of streaming tech startups, which suddenly have become some of the hottest players in an ever-changing industry. There’s Wurl, which...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy