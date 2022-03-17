Wendy Williams Clears The Air About Health And Battle With Wells Fargo In New Interview

Click here to read the full article.

After months of rumors and speculation, Wendy Williams has finally broken her silence about her health and legal battle with Wells Fargo.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News’ TJ Holmes, Williams said she’s ready to return to work after missing season 14 of her highly successful talk show. “Give me about three months,” she said via phone on Wednesday (March 16). “There are private things that I have to deal with and then I’ll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing.” Holmes later revealed that the things Williams is talking about are not health-related. Williams also said her doctors said she has the “mind and body of a 25-year-old.”

While she couldn’t appear on camera for unknown reasons, Holmes said the daytime talk show host is back home in New York City after reportedly spending several months in Florida to be with her father and family.

Williams also used the interview to blast Wells Fargo bank. It was revealed back in February that the bank reportedly froze Williams bank accounts, stating that the queen of all media is of “unsound mind,” and believes “she is the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation,” resulting in her inability to pay her bills and staff.

“They say that I need somebody to handle my account. And I don’t want that,” Williams said about the bank’s conservatorship request. “I want all my money. I want to see all my money that I’ve worked hard for my entire life. My entire life. I don’t lie, I don’t cheat and I don’t steal. I am an honest, hard-working person.”

When Holmes asked why she thinks the bank believes she’s not of sound mind, Williams said, “I want to spend more time with my family. And you know, working out and waiting for the responses to my money situation and Wells Fargo. And they don’t like that. I’ve worked hard every single day, even on days when you know, I might have a little cold.

“If I was sick because you know, my back — or you know, when I got the lymphedema and stuff like that — I would still do my show. But quickly, not long time, very quickly, it went bad regarding this money thing.”

In a statement to PEOPLE back in February, Wells Fargo denied any allegations of improper actions towards Wendy Williams’ accounts.

Before ending the interview, Williams had a message to all of her fans. “This is what I would love to say to my Wendy watchers: Keep watching because I’m going to be back on the Wendy show bigger and brighter than ever.”

Hear Williams’ and Holmes’ chat below, courtesy of Good Morning America .