Jason Heyward ready to play center field more after Cubs' addition of Seiya Suzuki

MESA, Ariz. (670 The Score) – Cubs veteran Jason Heyward is embracing the team’s acquisition of Japanese star Seiya Suzuki on a five-year deal, a move that will push Heyward off of his regular position.

Suzuki projects to be the Cubs’ everyday right fielder, a position that Heyward has primarily manned since joining the club in 2016. Heyward will move to center field and will also likely see a reduced role.

“He works and understands the role while preparing for it,” manager David Ross said of Heyward. “His flexibility is very important to me. Just having had the conversation with him relaxed me to a certain degree. It wasn't anything I worried about.”

Heyward noted that he has given up his right field position before in Chicago, as Nick Castellanos took over it after the Cubs acquired him just before the trade deadline in 2019.

"It's the same situation here,” Heyward said. "I was already prepared for that, not knowing if they would bring in someone new in the offseason. The fact that we brought in a right fielder is nice. I have had some situations I had to move to center field … So it's really nice to have a new teammate who is actually an outfielder so we can work on our communication and get everybody on the same page.”

Heyward is looking forward to sharing the field with Suzuki, who hit .317 with 38 homers, 88 RBIs, nine steals and a 1.069 OPS in 134 games in 2021 in the Nippon Professional Baseball league. Heyward hit .214 with eight homers, 30 RBIs and a .627 OPS in 104 games last season.

"I haven't seen him play, but I know he was a great player in Japan,” Heyward said of Suzuki. "I trust (the front office) judgement on that. I am looking forward to seeing him work when he gets here.”

Heyward knows he’ll have to put in extra work to get readjusted to playing center field.

"Playing from different angles is the most important part of the work,” Heyward said. “Angles going back to catch a ball and angles to come in on a ball are challenging. I always move on every play in right field, but backing up the other outfielders and communicating with both of them is important in center. You have to cover more ground, but as the center fielder, you get to speak up a little more by coming in on balls and letting the other two know if I have the angle to make a play.”

Bruce Levine covers the Cubs and White Sox for 670 The Score. Follow him on Twitter @MLBBruceLevine .