The San Francisco Giants went on a terrific run in their 2021 campaign as one of the best underdog teams in the regular season with 107 wins. Even before they added Kris Bryant to the roster, San Francisco was already a force to be reckoned with because of their impeccable pitching and defense. Offense was still lacking as proven in their unfortunate elimination against the star-studded Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series (NLDS).

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO