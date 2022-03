We’re looking at the threat for severe thunderstorms arriving this afternoon as early as two o’clock taking us into this evening. A slight risk for most of our area runs up to highway 319 westward: 15% chance of damaging winds 5% chance of an isolated tornado and a 15% chance of large hail. The threat is marginal to the east of that line. We’re not going to see any showers and storms this evening, but then we do return chances early in the morning Saturday. as a cold front comes through. Those should be marginally Strong to severe. Weekend turns wonderful and a touch cooler. Warming into the middle 80s Tuesday. Another Severe threat arrives Wednesday.

