Richmond beats Iowa in controversial March Madness 2022 upset

March Madness 2022 has its first major upset – but it didn’t come without controversy.

No. 12 Richmond beat No. 5 Iowa, 67-63, but multiple missed foul calls against the Spiders down the stretch marred the victory.

Iowa’s Kris Murray was clearly hit on a 3-point attempt with just under a minute left, but no foul was called.

This is a foul on Kris Murray. pic.twitter.com/5elAckBoQh

— Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) March 17, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Iowa’s Kris Murray was clearly fouled on a 3-point attempt, but there was no call.truTV

Another apparent foul on an inbounds pass was not called.

Richmond will play No. 4 Providence on Saturday.