POWELL, Tenn. — Kroger announced that some locations in Tennessee with a "Little Clinic" would implement a federal "Test to Treat" program to help people quickly get tested and find treatment for COVID-19. "People can get tested at a pharmacy and if they prove positive, receive the antiviral pills on the spot, at no cost," said President Biden at his State of the Union, describing the program.

