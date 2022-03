RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. Department of Transportation crews are planning to detour the Reedy Creek Trail next week as part of the Interstate 440 Improvements Project. On Monday at 7 a.m., crews will close the greenway just north of Wade Avenue and at the entrance to Meredith College on Hillsborough Street as they begin work to relocate the trail to its new alignment and build retaining walls.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO