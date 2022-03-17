ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills cut Cole Beasley after failed trade attempt

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Cole Beasley’s Bills tenure is officially over.

Buffalo released the veteran receiver after three seasons together, the team announced Thursday, as the Bills continue to retool their roster.

Beasley, who will turn 33 next month, caught 82 passes for 683 yards and one touchdown in 16 games last season — his worst statistical season with the Bills. He did, though, match his 82 catches he recorded in his career year in 2020.

Earlier this month, the Bills granted Beasley’s request for a trade. At the time, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said “no door is closed” in regards to a potential Beasley return in 2022.

The move will force the Bills to take on $1.5 million in dead money. The Bills appear to be going with a younger pool of wide receivers, including Stefon Diggs, 28, and Gabriel Davis, 22. They re-signed 26-year-old Isaiah McKenzie to a two-year deal.

“I’ll take any shot I can get,” Beasley reportedly said about playing for a new team.

Beasley signed a four-year, $29 million deal with Buffalo in the 2019 offseason, after spending his first seven seasons with the Cowboys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LsH8b_0eiNzLZ800 Cole Beasley’s Bills tenure — a sometimes rocky one — came to a close on Thursday.USA TODAY Sports

Beasley totaled 231 catches for 2,438 yards and 11 touchdowns during his tenure in Buffalo. He appeared in at least 15 games in each of his three seasons with the Bills.

The receiver had a rocky year off-the-field due to his outspoken comments and tweets about vaccinations against COVID-19. He is unvaccinated.

Beasley deleted his Twitter account last October when he began making headlines for his tweets, rather than his performance on the field.

He landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list late in the 2021 regular season, and was fined, along with teammate Isaiah McKenzie, for not wearing masks inside the team facility.

Comments / 0

