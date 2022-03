The Stony Brook baseball team was not able to get it done in its series finale, dropping the final match of a three-game set at Old Dominion in Norfolk, Virginia on March 13. Stanton Leuthner and Derek Yalon each led the Seawolves with a pair of hits, with Yalon recording a pair of RBI, including a fourth-inning home run. David Alleva recorded his first collegiate RBI, lacing a double to right before Yalon’s run-scoring single gave Stony Brook an early advantage. Leuthner added a third-inning double to score Brett Paulsen in the third, then the Seawolves added two more in the fifth with a Cole Durkan RBI single and Stanton scoring on a wild pitch one batter later.

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO