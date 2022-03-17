ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntingdon County, PA

Huntingdon PRIDE Telethon: call for a good cause

By Peyton Kennedy
 2 days ago

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Huntingdon County PRIDE Telethon is back answering calls for it’s benefit auction.

This year, about a thousand items are up for grabs , including collectable items and handmade furniture.

Since the (814)-643-5001 phone line opened Wednesday, PRIDE has raised about $10,000.

“Without this, we would be lost because this is the major fundraising for PRIDE,” said Jim Bair, PRIDE board member. “The money we take in has got to last all year long.”

It’s all to help the non-profit, PRIDE, provide quality resources and care for community members with disabilities.

“Our goal this year is add more services,” said Ashley Johns, executive director of PRIDE. “What we’ve learned over the past 2 years is there’s definitely gaps in services that people are missing things; so, we want to be able to provide those services and to continue to do that we need to have the funding.”.

The phone lines will stay open Thursday (3/17) and Friday (3/18) from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday (3/19) from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“We are so thankful for the money that we do get from the public,” said Bair. “Huntingdon County is the most giving place I’ve ever seen. They give with their heart.”

Comcast users can watch the auction live on channel 17. It is also streamed online . You can stay up to date with PRIDE’s Telethon on the Huntingdon County PRIDE Facebook page .

